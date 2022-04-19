ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Jersey weather to remain calm, mild through the rest of the week

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The weather conditions across New Jersey will remain mostly calm and mild through the rest of the week.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that temperatures will remain on the cooler side until Friday.

Tuesday’s overnight hours will see breezy conditions under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will cool to around 40 degrees.

Wednesday will see mainly sunny skies. Daytime highs will reach the upper-50s. Windy weather is also expected. Some clouds may develop by Wednesday night, with overnight lows dipping to the mid-40s.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

Thursday is expected to see temperatures in the low-60s with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds are expected to remain into the evening. Thursday’s overnight hours will see temperatures dip to the upper-40s.

Friday is Earth day. Temperatures are expected to warm slightly to the upper-60s and low-70s, with mostly sunny skies. A few clouds may develop by the night. Overnight lows will drop to the upper-40s.

The weekend is shaping up to see cloudy skies with temperatures in the low- to mid-60s expected.

