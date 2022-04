ALBION, N.Y. — The New York State Corrections Police Benevolent Association reports that multiple officers were injured while attempting to stop inmate fights last week. According to the NYSCOPBA, there were several fights over the course of two days. In once incident, an inmate reportedly kicked an officer in the head, causing a concussion and a fracture above their left eye that sent the officer to seek treatment at a hospital.

ALBION, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO