Telfar Clemens is back with a new collection! Known for his bags which are crafted with vegan leather, branded with a signature “T” logo, and affordably priced from $150 to $257, Telfar Clemens now has a bona fide cult following. His bags, dubbed as the Bushwick Birkin, have been carried by style icons including, Issa Rae and Beyoncé, which could explain why they sell out in minutes.

