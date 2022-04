BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An explosion of a gas well on Barksdale Air Force Base was reported just before noon on Tuesday, April 19. Officials with BAFB say it happened at 11:40 a.m. and that Base Emergency Response Personnel, along with Louisiana State Police responded to the situation. The well exploded on the East Reservation of the base.

