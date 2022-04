A man who was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need, a man who looked beyond religion and race and had a strong love for his city and country. That’s how Father John Caparisos remembered former Savannah public leader Pete Liakakis on Wednesday. “Pete was all about equal opportunity long before it was fashionable. He didn't care what your race or religion was Pete would take a chance on you,” Caparisos said during...

