Sarasota County, FL

1 killed in Sarasota County shooting

By Emily McCain
 2 days ago
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning.

Authorities said an adult man was killed in the incident and the shooter is in custody. The department said there are no other victims, the shooting appears to be domestic in nature and there is no threat to the public.

It happened in the area of Green Oak Court and Wood Oak Drive just before 2 a.m.

The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

No other information has been released at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

IN THIS ARTICLE
