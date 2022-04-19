ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police charge man following incident near London's Downing Street

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExwJK_0fDJxHzc00
A police forensic official walks outside the Horse Guards building as a police officer stands guard at the cordoned-off area on Whitehall in Westminster after the road was closed by police following an incident involving the arrest of a man near Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British police said they had charged a 29-year-old man who was armed with a knife when he confronted two Ministry of Defence police officers near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence in central London on Monday.

Prashanth Kandaiah was charged with attempted grevious bodily harm and possession of a pointed/bladed article and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday, police said.

Police cordoned off Whitehall, which is home to several government departments including Johnson's Downing Street office and residence, for several hours on Monday following the incident on Horse Guards Parade. read more

Police said it was not being treated as terror-related.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Police will delay updates on Downing Street party probe

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Police will withhold any updates on their probe into alleged breaches of COVID-19 lockdown rules at gatherings and parties in Downing Street until after next month's local elections, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday. Large parts of Britain are due to vote in elections for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Crushed crewman's fatal injuries underestimated, sheriff says

Injuries suffered by a crew member who later died after being crushed on an offshore vessel were underestimated, a sheriff has said. Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being crushed while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen in 2012. Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Chinese Court Sentences U.S. Citizen to Death for Murder - CCTV

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province, found that after a disagreement over the pair's break-up in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man out on bail following State Street friendly-fire police shooting arrested in Fitchburg armed robbery, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The man arrested after a police-involved shooting on State Street last year that turned out to have been the result of friendly fire was arrested Wednesday following an armed robbery in Fitchburg last week, the Fitchburg Police Department said. Katoine Richardson, 19, of the town of Madison, was booked into the Dane County Jail Wednesday afternoon on...
FITCHBURG, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#British Police#Ministry Of Defence#Johnson S Downing Street
The Independent

Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Walsall owner told to tear down 'unacceptable' new home

A homeowner who started building a large new house without permission to replace his smaller semi-detached property has been told to demolish it. Councillors ordered Gurwinder Singh to take down the partly-finished four-bedroom house in Walsall, West Mids. They heard the new-build was unacceptable in size and scale and had...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Muslim worshippers attacked outside East Ham mosque

Police are investigating allegations of a racially aggravated assault after a group of worshippers were injured in an attack outside a mosque in East Ham. Officers were called at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday to reports a number of men, armed with bottles and hockey sticks, had attacked members of the Masjid Bilal and Islamic Centre.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child Q: Strip-search schoolgirl head teacher steps down

The head teacher of an east London school where a black pupil was strip-searched has stood down due to health issues. A safeguarding report found the search of the 15-year-old girl, known as Child Q, was unjustified and racism was "likely" to have been a factor. Child Q is suing...
SOCIETY
BBC

Fence bid to stop drug use outside Potteries Museum in Stoke-on-Trent

A 4.8m (15.7ft) tall fence could be installed under the main entrance to a museum, to stop anti-social behaviour. The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the area around the Potteries Museum in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, has been plagued by litter, drug dealers and drinkers. The city council has also applied to...
POLITICS
BBC

Four teenagers charged over man's death in Chatham

Four teenagers have appeared in court accused of manslaughter after allegedly chasing a man who fell 27m (90ft) to his death. Dale Simmons, 42, was found dead near Chalk Pit Hill, Chatham, on Thursday morning but police said it is thought he died the previous evening. Two boys aged 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police speak to Scottish leader Sturgeon over mask slip-up

Police said Monday that they spoke to Scotland’s leader to reminder her about sticking to coronavirus mask rules after she was filmed without a face covering indoors while on the election trail.Police Scotland said officers reminded First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the “importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so.” The force said no further action would be taken.Sturgeon was filmed without a mask at a barber shop in East Kilbride, near Glasgow, while campaigning Saturday for next month’s local elections. Sturgeon later apologized, saying that “after a few seconds of being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Woman Charged With Assault By Auto In Hoboken Crash: Police

A 22-year-old Essex County woman was charged with assault by auto after a DWI crash in Hoboken, authorities announced Thursday. Nicole Schweininger, of Livingston, was charged with assault by auto, DWI, and reckless driving following the crash, which occurred near 501 Observer Highway around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, Detective Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy