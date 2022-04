After an offseason of drama surrounding the Houston Astros and Carlos Correa, rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña has stepped into the role and started the season with solid numbers at the plate and in the field. It’s a story that has played out before with other franchises and other years, and the Astros can only hope that Peña’s proof of what he can do in an MLB uniform in the early days of the season is sustained … much like the tale of Trevor Story with the Colorado Rockies.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO