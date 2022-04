Under the collaboration between FlickPlay and The Sandbox, some people who acquire Flicky will be able to use it as an avatar on The Sandbox. Gaming companies FlickPlay and The Sandbox have entered into a partnership that points towards the metaverse. Announced on the 18th of April, the new alliance will enable players of both platforms to use a blockchain asset. The metaverse move between FlikPlay and The Sandbox includes the interoperability concept, allowing free movement between different platforms in the virtual space. Users will also be able to take their virtual belongings with them while moving across the various platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO