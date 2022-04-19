ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95 near St. Augustine Outlets

By Jeana Gondek
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol (WFTV.com News Staff)

Jacksonville, Fl — A pedestrian is dead after a crash along I-95 in St. Augustine.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on I-95 southbound just north of the St. Augustine Outlets.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 77-year-old man from West Virginia was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by a sedan.

The pedestrian was killed and the three in the vehicle were not injured. We’re working to learn more on the circumstances leading up to this incident.

As of 6:10 a.m., all lanes reopened at I-95 southbound near State Road 16.

