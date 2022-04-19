ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox, IN

NK School Board Approves Math Textbooks for Next School Year

wuzr.com
 2 days ago

The North Knox School Board approved a set of Corporation math textbooks for the next school year. The books...

www.wuzr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves teacher salary settlement

(Audubon) Teachers in the Audubon School District will receive a 3.27% salary increase for next year. In addition to the teacher salaries rising, Superintendent Eric Trager says non-certified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. They also approved bonuses for licensed staff not included in the Governor’s teacher retention bonuses. “There were several of our licensed staff that did not qualify for that. They had a pretty narrow definition of who qualified as a teacher so for example our school counselors didn’t qualify, our school social worker, our teacher leaders, those folks didn’t qualify. We asked the board a bonus for those folks that didn’t qualify for the Governor’s bonus and the board approved that as well. We have our package of salary increases pretty well completed and contracts are going out. We are excited to have that behind us and we hope we’ve done right by our employees this year.”
AUDUBON, IA
Daily Leader

Prairie Central school board approves purchase of buses

FAIRBURY — During a special meeting last week, the Prairie Central Board of Education approved purchasing four used 2020 Bluebird buses. This includes a five-year extended warranty along with the trade-in of four buses for a total price of $221,554. Also during the special meeting, the board accepted a...
FAIRBURY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Knox, IN
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#United Methodist Church#K12#Corporation#North Knox Schools
TheConversationAU

All teachers need to teach language and literacy, not just English teachers

Proposed changes to the New South Wales English syllabus reinforce the misguided idea that the teaching of language and literacy skills should fall chiefly to English teachers, leaving other teachers to focus more on their subject content. The plan follows a report by the NSW Education Authority (NESA) that found students’ writing standards had fallen sharply over recent years. The draft NSW English syllabus includes specific language and literacy outcomes such as grammar, punctuation, paragraphing and sentence structure, unlike the draft NSW maths syllabus which has no specific language outcomes. The Sydney Morning Herald reported the English Teachers Association said the changes...
WORLD
Daily Montanan

Parents want back to take back schools, but when did they ever leave?

I have to give credit to the wonderful marketing job some politicians have done at creating a controversy out of nothing. That would perfectly describe the movement that urges parents to take back their schools. To hear some worried politicians and aspiring school board members tell it: Communism, immorality and self-hatred have seeped deeply into […] The post Parents want back to take back schools, but when did they ever leave? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Major remake of school nixed after students filmed disrepair

Despite a student-produced video showing gaping holes in ceilings, crumbling bathrooms and signs warning of possible electrical shock around utilities in one room, a metro Atlanta school board has decided not to put Druid Hills High School in line for a major modernization project.Instead, the DeKalb County Board of Education voted 5-2 this week to change its plan for repairs of schools districtwide. Druid Hills High had been on a list of schools set for major overhauls until it was removed earlier this year. The decision sparked anger among parents and led to students creating the documentary video that...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Pepsi
PopCrush

Teacher Turns Elementary School Gym into Rave: WATCH

Teachers have an incredible impact on students' lives as they spend a majority of the year with them. One teacher — who is also a house music DJ — inspires his third grade students by playing them music to stimulate their minds. TheTeachhouseTeacher, a.k.a. user @jakeshoredrive_, went viral...
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

‘The goal is to plant seeds in these young students now’: Meet the 16-year-old high schooler who created his own financial-literacy classes for elementary- and middle-school students

The lack of financial literacy is a problem for America’s adults, and for the nation’s youth it could be even worse. Isaac Hertenstein, 16, wants to help fix that before kids his age and younger face serious money decisions. Thinking big and starting small, the Greencastle, Ind. sophomore...
GREENCASTLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy