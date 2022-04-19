All lanes closed on Balltown Road in Niskayuna
UPDATE: The roadway is now open
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All lanes are closed on Balltown Road going eastbound at Bentley Road. The lanes are closed because of a downed tree.Power Outages in the Capital Region, North County
If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0