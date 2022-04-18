Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Not starting Monday

Bohm will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Rockies. After a three-error performance at third base April 11 against the Mets, Bohm didn't earn any starts in the field in the six games that followed, with his lone entry into the lineup during that stretch coming as a designated hitter. He finally returned to the hot corner for Monday's series opener in Colorado, and after two clean days in the field, he'll start at third base for the third straight contest Wednesday. Bohm now looks to be firmly ahead of Bryson Stott in the pecking order at third base, though Johan Camargo -- who is filling in at shortstop for a banged-up Didi Gregorius (hand) on Wednesday -- could still challenge him for work.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO