ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Not starting Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gregorius isn't starting Monday against the Rockies, Todd Zolecki...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: IL bound with concussion

Stephenson was diagnosed with a concussion and will be placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Stephenson suffered the injury while tagging out Luke Voit in a collision at home plate during the opening frame of Tuesday's loss to the Padres, and he'll be out for at least a week while going through the concussion protocol. Aramis Garcia should step in as Cincinnati's primary backstop in the meantime, and the team will need to promote another catcher to serve as the backup.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Not starting Tuesday

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Smith started the past six games and will receive a day off after going 5-for-19 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and three runs during that stretch. Sheldon Neuse will start at the hot corner Tuesday with righty Chris Ellis on the mound for Baltimore.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Returning to action Thursday

Cabrera (biceps) will be activated from the 7-day injured list Thursday to make a start for Low-A Jupiter in the affiliate's game against St. Lucie, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins optioned Cabrera to Low-A coming out of spring training so he could conduct his rehab program for...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Isaac Mattson: Healthy at Triple-A

Mattson (shoulder) has made three relief appearances for Triple-A Norfolk this season, covering three no-hit scoreless innings while striking out three and issuing one walk. Mattson dealt with a sore right shoulder in spring training, which closed the door on any outside chance he had for making the Orioles' Opening Day roster. After being outrighted off the 40-man roster April 8, Mattson will face an even tougher time making it back in the big leagues even though he's now healthy again.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Moves up to majors

Atlanta recalled Toussaint from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Toussaint and Dylan Lee will both join Atlanta in Los Angeles for the second game of the team's series with the Dodgers, giving the bullpen a fresh pair of arms after starter Huascar Ynoa lasted just 3.2 innings in Monday's 7-4 loss. Ynoa was demoted to Gwinnett in a corresponding move, but Toussaint isn't expected to get a look in the rotation in his place. Instead, Atlanta will likely condense from a six-man rotation to a five-man setup, with Kyle Wright and Bryce Elder occupying the back-end spots.
ATLANTA, GA
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Could return for homestand

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed (shoulder) could return at some point during an upcoming homestand that begins Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Lovullo, who mentioned the possibility of a rehab assignment, did not indicate whether a potential return would be closer to the beginning or the end of the homestand. The Diamondbacks open a three-game set against the Mets on Friday, followed by another three-gamer beginning Monday against the Dodgers. Ahmed took six at-bats and played six innings defensively Monday during an exhibition game at the team's training facility at Salt River Fields. The manager also labeled the injured Jordan Luplow (oblique) as a potential returnee along with Ahmed.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Bryson Stott
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Exits after collision

Stephenson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after a collision at home plate, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 25-year-old tagged out Luke Voit in a collision at the plate during the bottom of the first inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Stephenson is likely to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Aramis Garcia, who was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, will take over at catcher, so the Reds have lost the designated hitter for the rest of the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Brad Miller: Enters as pinch hitter

Miller (back) entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter -- singling for Charlie Culberson in the seventh inning -- then remained in the game to play third base. Miller was shelved over the weekend, missing two games with tightness in his back, and was not in Tuesday's starting lineup against left-hander Robbie Ray. He normally sits against lefties, so it was unsurprising to see him open on the bench, but his appearance as a pinch hitter and a fielder in the game suggests good health. The Mariners are scheduled to throw right-hander Logan Gilbert on Wednesday, so expect Miller to return as the left fielder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Hays isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Athletics. Hays will get his first day off this season after he hit .220 with three doubles, three runs and an RBI in his first 11 appearances of the year. Anthony Santander will shift to left field while Ryan McKenna starts in right.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Fills box score

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI on Tuesday against the Cubs. Arozarena broke open the game in Tampa Bay's favor in the seventh inning, doubling in Taylor Walls. He was then driven in on a single by Harold Ramirez, accounting for the majority of his production. Arozarena has now collected five hits in his last 16 at-bats, including three doubles to go along with three runs scored and two RBI.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Rockies#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up save

Bard earned the save, striking out one in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win Tuesday over the Phillies. Bard recorded his fifth save of the season after pitching a perfect ninth inning. He is now 5-for-6 in save chances on the season. The 36-year-old has notoriously struggled with his command and control and allowed 4.9 BB/9 in 2021. This season, however, he has not yet allowed a walk while striking out seven in six innings of work. The Rockies are tied for first place and Bard is tied for the National League lead in saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' JT Riddle: Contract selected by Cincinnati

Riddle had his contract selected by the Reds on Tuesday. The 30-year-old signed with Cincinnati on a minor-league deal in mid-March and will join the big-league roster as infield depth with Jonathan India (hamstring) and Mike Moustakas (biceps) heading to the injured list. Riddle appeared in only four major-league games with the Twins last year and had a .591 OPS at the Triple-A level.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Goes deep in victory

Tellez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the win over the Pirates on Tuesday. Tellez took Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker deep in the bottom of the second inning, scoring Andrew McCutchen. The 27-year-old has started strong in his first full season with the Brewers, slashing .273/.333/.545 with two homers and seven RBI in 11 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Earns third straight start

Bohm will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Rockies. After a three-error performance at third base April 11 against the Mets, Bohm didn't earn any starts in the field in the six games that followed, with his lone entry into the lineup during that stretch coming as a designated hitter. He finally returned to the hot corner for Monday's series opener in Colorado, and after two clean days in the field, he'll start at third base for the third straight contest Wednesday. Bohm now looks to be firmly ahead of Bryson Stott in the pecking order at third base, though Johan Camargo -- who is filling in at shortstop for a banged-up Didi Gregorius (hand) on Wednesday -- could still challenge him for work.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Out again Wednesday

Santana (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins. The Royals made Santana a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 4-3 win, but an explanation for his removal from the starting nine wasn't immediately provided. Until more information behind the nature of his absence is available, Santana can be viewed as day-to-day. Hunter Dozier will pick up another start at first base in Santana's stead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Joe isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies. Joe is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .375/.474/.625 with a homer, a triple, three doubles, five runs, two RBI and six walks. He'll get a breather while Charlie Blackmon serves as the designated hitter with Sam Hilliard entering the lineup in center field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Rejoins lineup Tuesday

Rendon (illness) is starting at third base and batting third Tuesday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Rendon was a late scratch for Monday's contest due to a stomach bug, but he's back in the lineup a day later. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start in 2022 with a .185/.303/.296 slash line and 27.3 percent strikeout rate through eight games.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Yunior Marte: Not called up for doubleheader

Marte won't be called up from Triple-A Sacramento for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets, as the Giants have instead designated utility man Luke Williams as their 29th man for the twin bill, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. After he joined the Giants in Washington earlier Tuesday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy