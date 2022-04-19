ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China Reveals It Will Stick to 'Zero-COVID' Strategy Until End of 2022

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

China has revealed its intention to maintain its strict "zero-COVID" policy until the end of the year, when a major political event intended for changes in leadership could instead see Xi Jinping secure an unprecedented third term.

Ma Xiaowei, the head of China's National Health Commission, cautioned the nation and fellow Chinese Communist Party members against complacency, dismissing "wrong thinking" about coexisting with the virus and "misconceptions" about Omicron variants becoming flu-like.

Writing in the Study Times , a journal published by the CCP's Central Party School, Ma urged health workers to carry the "spirit of struggle" and maintain emergency status. The ongoing pandemic must be met with the central government's "national playbook," he said—Xi's strategy of "dynamic zero COVID."

Ma's call for the country to "consolidate hard-won achievements" against COVID in order to "welcome the party's successful 20th National Congress " is the clearest indication yet that the no-tolerance approach—mandating lockdowns in Shanghai and elsewhere—is closely linked to the twice-a-decade CCP event this fall, rumored to take place in November. The congress is expected to confirm Xi in office for another term.

In 2018, Xi oversaw the abolition of term limits for China's head of state, effectively allowing him to remain ruler of life. But the legitimacy of his governance still matters; he will be required to further justify it in the coming months.

The zero-COVID approach—a political decision with far-reaching social and economic costs —was his plan, and he bears the burden of seeing it through. It means a potentially never-ending cycle of snap lockdowns across major Chinese cities until Beijing can declare victory over the pandemic once more.

"General Secretary Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus epidemic," and he continues to "give important guidance at every critical juncture," Ma wrote in the Study Times .

Relaxing restrictions in China, where medical resources are unevenly distributed, would threaten the well-being of people including those with underlying conditions, the elderly, children and pregnant women, he argued. It would also have a serious impact on the stable development of the economy and society, he said.

"The people wouldn't agree to it," Ma wrote. "The party and the government would never allow this to happen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHwSX_0fDJtvQo00

Unrelenting epidemic prevention; limiting the spread of the virus; and minimizing infections, serious illness and deaths are among the core focuses of Xi's guidance, the official said, citing the Chinese leader's call for "scientific, precise and dynamic zero COVID."

The policy aims to ensure zero transmission of the virus within society, while aggressively isolating positive cases—with or without symptoms—and close contacts. This requires the allocation of further quarantine rooms and facilities, as well as the construction of more field hospitals, work which needs speeding up, Ma said in the party paper.

As of Tuesday, China's outbreak in Shanghai still accounted for 95 percent of all cases in the country, but its 20,416 infections on April 18 were the lowest in more than two weeks. A citywide lockdown has been in place since March 28.

However, despite more than 300,000 positive cases discovered in the cluster, Shanghai has reported 10 official deaths among unvaccinated senior patients with underlying health conditions. A further 21 people remain in serious condition, officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Chinese Government#Beijing#Communist Party#Omicron#The Study Times#Journal#Ccp#Central Party School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

Growing number of Kremlin insiders 'feel Ukraine invasion was a 'catastrophic' mistake and fear Putin could use NUKES... but Vladimir is dismissing all criticism of his plan'

A growing number of senior Kremlin insiders are said to feel Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine was a 'catastrophic' mistake, and fear the Russian strongman could resort to using nuclear weapons as Moscow's position worsens. The insiders said Putin is dismissing all criticism by officials who warn of the damaging...
CBS News

Taiwan TV station apologizes after mistakenly saying China was invading the island

A Taiwanese television station apologized Wednesday for "causing public panic" when it erroneously ran a series of alerts saying China had launched attacks on the island. Taiwan's 23 million people live under constant threat of an invasion by China, which views the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary.
CHINA
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
888K+
Followers
89K+
Post
805M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy