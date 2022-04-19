ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Batman fans spot huge Riddler 'Easter Egg' in new movie

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

It’s an Easter egg even The Riddler himself would be proud of.

Several fans of the latest DC movie The Batman – this time starring Robert Pattinson as the billionaire with daddy issues – have noticed one particular ‘blink-and-you’ll miss-it’ shot in the gritty superhero thriller.

Sharing a still from the film on Twitter , user @ItsRyanUnicomb wrote: “Absolutely insane catch by my friend @ajrascals – at exactly 31:55 into The Batman you can actually SEE Paul Dano’s Riddler in the window opposite The Iceberg Lounge. Waiting, watching.

“Can you confirm 100 per cent, @mattreevesLA?!”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It was also spotted by Erik Voss of the popular YouTube channel New Rockstars, who described the scene as his “favourite detail” from the film.

“As they exit the Lounge - we’re outside – in the upper corner of the frame there’s a lit window showing a silhouette, snapping photos of the Lounge entrance. This is The Riddler,” he explains, in a video posted last month.

Voss added that the secret detail explains how the villain “got all of these embarrassing photos” about one of his victims in the movie.

Matt Reeves, by the way, is the director of The Batman , who has since confirmed that the spot is 100 per cent legit.

“Indeed, I can confirm. 100 per cent,” he replied.

The news comes almost a month after Mr Reeves released a deleted scene from the three-hour epic, in which Barry Keoghan’s Joker is introduced.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Dark Knight’s most brutal Joker scene was real

An unearthed Christian Bale interview sheds light on Heath Ledger’s now-legendary portrayal of the Joker in Christopher Nolan film The Dark Knight.Originally published by THR, the interview sees Batman actor Bale recount his memory of the “committed” performance from Ledger – who would have turned 43 this week – revealing that the actor wanted to be hit for real in one of the 2008 film’s key moments: the interrogation scene.The interview, conducted by Joseph McCabe in 2008, is featured in the new book 100 Things Batman Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.Bale remembered: “As you see in...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'The Batman' "Disgusting" Joker Scene Has Fans Losing Their Minds

The Batman director Matt Reeves has released the much-talked about deleted scene in which Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight comes face-to-face with Barry Keoghan's Joker. The five-minute scene has Batman visiting Joker in Arkham Asylum in an attempt to understand Riddler's motives. This badly scarred, almost decaying version of Joker makes references to an "anniversary" with Batman, implying that they've actually met before. He certainly seems to know how to get under Batman's skin.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Ryan
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
POPSUGAR

Fans Think Grant Gustin Could Replace Ezra Miller in the Flash Movies

After being arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at the end of March, Ezra Miller's future in Hollywood has been called into question. Miller is set to star in DC's upcoming "The Flash" movie, which isn't scheduled to release until next year, but the latest news surrounding their arrest could spell trouble for their future in the franchise. At this point, Miller is still slated to appear in the movie, but some fans are already rallying behind a replacement.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
WGN TV

‘The Batman’ releases deleted scene featuring the Joker

CHICAGO — Director Matt Reeves surprised fans Thursday of the No. 1 movie in America — “The Batman” — by releasing a deleted scene from the movie. The deleted scene, that was posted on YouTube, shows an encounter between Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, and the joker played by Irish actor, Barry Keoghan, trying to get information on the Riddler.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg#The Riddler#Itsryanunicomb#Ajrascals#The Iceberg Lounge#Mattreevesla
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Josh Brolin opens up about losing Batman role

Marvel star Josh Brolin is already well known in superhero realms for his roles in the MCU, having earned fans' praise for his portrayals of Thanos in the Avengers movies and Cable in Deadpool 2. Had things gone a little differently, however, comic book fans could have also seen him...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: Jada Pinkett Smith's Husband And Family Now Out Of Hollywood's A-List Following Oscar Slap? King Richard Star Reportedly Not Appearing In New Movies Anytime Soon

Will Smith has been making headlines for weeks now following his violent outburst on the Oscar stage on March 27. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face due to the latter's comedic monologue that included a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinema Blend

Brendan Fraser Is Set To Play A Villain In Upcoming DC Movie, But It Sounds Like He Was An Absolute Delight On Set

At this point we’ve officially entered the Brenaissance, and I’m totally here for it. Fans of Brendan Fraser have rooted for his comeback, and Fraser has landed another gig in the DC universe, after his role of Robotman in Doom Patrol, as a member of the cast of Batgirl. Fraser plays the villain Firefly in the HBO Max film, but his co-star Leslie Grace explains how delightful he himself is to work with on set.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

The Batman’s Barry Keoghan pays tribute to past Joker actors

New Joker actor Barry Keoghan has reacted to the release of The Batman’s deleted scene featuring the Clown Prince of Crime. Taking to Twitter, Keoghan wrote: "Honestly I am stuck for words but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me. Here’s my version. Enjoy."
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Josh Brolin Reflects On Almost Playing Batman & Losing Out To Ben Affleck

Click here to read the full article. Josh Brolin has revealed he almost was cast as Batman in Zack Snyder’s superhero films and shares his reaction to losing out to Ben Affleck, who portrayed the caped crusader in Snyder’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League follow-up. “It would have been the older, the more raspy, for lack of a better word,” Brolin said on MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, describing how he would have approached the character. Brolin said the idea “was interesting” to him, but as for Snyder’s eventual choice, “That was his decision, that wasn’t my decision.” “Honestly,...
MOVIES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy