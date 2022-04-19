The Batman fans spot huge Riddler 'Easter Egg' in new movie

It’s an Easter egg even The Riddler himself would be proud of.

Several fans of the latest DC movie The Batman – this time starring Robert Pattinson as the billionaire with daddy issues – have noticed one particular ‘blink-and-you’ll miss-it’ shot in the gritty superhero thriller.

Sharing a still from the film on Twitter , user @ItsRyanUnicomb wrote: “Absolutely insane catch by my friend @ajrascals – at exactly 31:55 into The Batman you can actually SEE Paul Dano’s Riddler in the window opposite The Iceberg Lounge. Waiting, watching.

“Can you confirm 100 per cent, @mattreevesLA?!”

It was also spotted by Erik Voss of the popular YouTube channel New Rockstars, who described the scene as his “favourite detail” from the film.

“As they exit the Lounge - we’re outside – in the upper corner of the frame there’s a lit window showing a silhouette, snapping photos of the Lounge entrance. This is The Riddler,” he explains, in a video posted last month.

Voss added that the secret detail explains how the villain “got all of these embarrassing photos” about one of his victims in the movie.



Matt Reeves, by the way, is the director of The Batman , who has since confirmed that the spot is 100 per cent legit.

“Indeed, I can confirm. 100 per cent,” he replied.

The news comes almost a month after Mr Reeves released a deleted scene from the three-hour epic, in which Barry Keoghan’s Joker is introduced.

