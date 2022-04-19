Hilarious Rescue Mission Mounted After Golden Retriever Gets Stuck in Hole

A video of an incident on a plane on Wednesday appears to show Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a fellow passenger after he wouldn’t leave the boxer/actor/podcaster alone. TMZ reports that the moment went down on a flight that was scheduled to go from San Francisco to Florida. A witness said the passenger was overly excited upon discovering he was sitting behind Tyson, and he secured a selfie with him. But as the passenger continued to try to talk to Tyson, he apparently annoyed him enough to be told to relax. The outlet also reports via a source that the man was “extremely intoxicated and wouldn’t stop provoking the boxer in his seat.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO