Freeze warning tonight

By fwilt
wsvaonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 19, 2022 Sunset today will be at...

wsvaonline.com

WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of strong to severe storms tonight and tomorrow

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Strong to severe storms, then a cool down. We have a bit of a temperature spread this afternoon with cooler temperatures in the 50s to the north and 70s to the south in North Carolina. Clouds continue to roll in ahead of our next storm system. Showers and storms will be possible later this evening, overnight and Thursday. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms today and the entire area is under a level 1 for severe storms on Thursday. This means that isolated severe storms will be possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There will be a lot of moisture available and these storms will be slow movers. We will want to watch out for localized flooding overnight and Thursday. Everything looks to exit the area after 7 PM on Thursday. We will continue to keep an eye on the timing. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for the Pee Dee, Frost Advisory out for the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you began spring planting, make sure you protect your plants before the cold temperatures arrive tomorrow morning. With Northwest winds and clear skies, temperatures are going to be even colder for Monday morning. We’re expecting overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s in the Grand Strand and low 30s inland. If you already began spring planting, make sure you protect them. Temperatures below freezing can be deadly to sensitive plants, also frost can also damage those plants as well.
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Another hard freeze tonight

INDIANAPOLIS — What a winterlike weekend. We had snow showers on Saturday and high temperatures 15 degrees colder than average both yesterday and today. It will be cold tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 20s. This is cold enough for a hard freeze. Because the growing season hasn't...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKO

Temperatures plunge tonight, freezing by Sunday morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunny skies will transition to mostly clear skies after sunset. Temperatures will linger around the low 40s this evening before they plunge even more late tonight. We will have more dry weather and sunshine as we head into the second half of the weekend. Heads...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chesterfield; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster and Chesterfield Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Duplin, Greene, Lenoir, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Duplin; Greene; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Duplin, Lenoir and Greene Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bladen, Inland Pender, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Protect pets. Target Area: Bladen; Inland Pender; Robeson FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 31 degrees expected. * WHERE...Robeson, Bladen and Inland Pender Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas may remain just above freezing, but known cooler areas are likely to drop below freezing.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Protect pets. Target Area: Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 31 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas may remain just above freezing, but known cooler areas are likely to drop below freezing.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Murray, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Murray; Walker; Whitfield FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray and Chattooga Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 5 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions may damage crops, other sensitive vegetation.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cumberland, Edgecombe, Hoke, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cumberland; Edgecombe; Hoke; Sampson; Scotland; Wayne; Wilson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Scotland, Wilson, Hoke, Wayne, Sampson, Cumberland and Edgecombe Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Grainger; Hamblen; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Roane; Sequatchie; Union FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill unprotected crops and other sensitive vegetation that have begun growing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WJCL

A few more showers, cooler temperatures ahead

The severe weather threat has exited the area, but the chance of rain showers will linger on and off through Thursday. Along with a chance of showers, temperatures will start to trend cooler. Temperatures will be near to below average Friday through this weekend as another cold front sweeps across...
