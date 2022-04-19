ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryony Frost: Injured jockey unsure on timeline for return after Aintree fall

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJockey Bryony Frost faces a spell on the sidelines and is unsure when she will return after a fall at the Grand National meeting on 7 April. The 27-year-old fractured a vertebra and has a shoulder injury. "Just how long I'll be sidelined for is still up in the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 4/21/22

According to Timeform's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #6 Lanfrankophile – Aqueduct, R2 (1:52 PM ET) Lanfrankophile is weighted to go well and looks the one to get on board with. Natalia Lynch’s charge beat three of these rivals here last time and shouldn’t be inconvenienced by the step back up in trip. Rooski has also finished behind the selection recently and, with a top jockey booked, can complete the forecast. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.
SPORTS
BBC

Jason Qareqare: Castleford Tigers winger signs contract extension

Castleford Tigers winger Jason Qareqare has signed a two-year contract extension. The Fiji-born 18-year-old scored on his debut for the Tigers against Hull FC last season. He made his first appearance of this campaign in Monday's derby win over struggling Leeds Rhinos. "With his athleticism and age, I think there...
RUGBY
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Jockeys to honour Queen on Derby Day at Epsom

Date: Saturday, 4 June Venue: Epsom Racecourse Time: 16:30 BST. Forty retired and current jockeys who have ridden for the Queen will form a guard of honour at Epsom on Derby Day to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. The welcoming party on 4 June, including Willie Carson and Frankie Dettori,...
SPORTS
BBC

Wilder coy over Burnley speculation

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says he "can't stop" any of the speculation, external linking him with the vacant Burnley job. The former Sheffield United boss was asked about the rumours after Boro's Championship defeat by Huddersfield on Monday, with Sean Dyche having been sacked by the Clarets on Friday. "I've...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

James Harris: Glamorgan all-rounder relishes facing Middlesex mates

County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Middlesex. Date: 21-24 April Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Coverage: Commentary and reports BBC Sport website and app; reports on BBC Radio Wales. Glamorgan's James Harris is looking forward to facing some of his best friends in the game as Middlesex visit...
SPORTS
BBC

World Snooker Championship 2022: Judd Trump through, Mark Williams leads

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Former champion Judd Trump overcame Iranian debutant Hossein Vafaei 10-4 at the World Championship in Sheffield. Trump, 32,...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Norwich trigger extension options in contracts of Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell

Norwich have triggered extension options in the contracts of striker Teemu Pukki, midfielder Todd Cantwell and youngster Matthew Dennis.All three players were set to see their current deals expire in the summer, but the Canaries have moved to activate additional one-year options.Finland frontman Pukki, 32, has scored 10 Premier League goals this season as Norwich, currently bottom of the table, fight to stay up.Academy graduate Cantwell – who struggled for a regular place in the team under either Daniel Farke or new head coach Dean Smith – has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Bournemouth.As part of that deal, Bournemouth, chasing promotion back to the top flight, retain an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.Dennis, 20, has been on loan at National League club Southend, where he has scored eight goals in 28 appearances. Read More PM arrives in India as Tories try to delay Partygate probe
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Six Nations: The man turning England's scrum around

Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester Date: Sunday, 24 April Kick-off: 12:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. England's current dominance at the top of the world game is unquestionable, but a...
WORLD
BBC

'Burnley fans in two distinct camps on Dyche sacking'

It was Good Friday morning that Sean Dyche was sacked, Saturday morning when the press conference was held and, obviously, the West Ham game was on Sunday. The timing of it is the most baffling thing. Obviously that defeat at Norwich was extremely costly, and so conventional wisdom would suggest that you lose your job maybe on the Monday or Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Six Nations: France 'another huge test' for professional Wales

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap says they are ready for "another huge test" when they welcome France to the Cardiff Arms Park in the Women's Six Nations on Friday. After back-to-back wins to start the campaign, Wales were beaten 58-5 by England last time out. France, ranked third in the world,...
WORLD
BBC

Tony Smith: Hull KR boss to step down at end of Super League season

Tony Smith has confirmed he will step down as head coach of Hull KR at the end of the current Super League season. The 55-year-old Australian has been with the Robins since 2019, and took the club to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final in the 2021 season. Smith's...
RUGBY
SPORTbible

Harrison Kerr and Carla Bull Race To Victory At Stawell Gift

Another classic edition of Australia's oldest and richest short-distance running race has been run and done. Easter Monday saw the return of the traditional Stawell Gift where Harrison Kerr and Carla Bull claimed victory in both the men's and women's 120m events. Kerr clocked the fastest winning time in 27...
SPORTS
BBC

Innes Senior: Huddersfield Giants outside back extends deal until 2024

Huddersfield Giants outside back Innes Senior has extended his contract until the end of the 2024 season. The 21-year-old has been ever-present for the Giants in Super League this season. Senior came through the club's academy alongside his twin brother Louis and made his debut aged 17. "He has been...
RUGBY

