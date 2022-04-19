Masks no longer required at Indy International Airport, on IndyGo buses

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s transportation hubs are responding to a federal judge throwing out a national mask mandate that makes mask-wearing no longer a requirement on public transportation.

It’s up to each mass transit system to decide whether to keep mask rules or get rid of them.

The Indianapolis International Airport confirmed late Tuesday morning that masks will no longer be required.

Now that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) order requiring masks at public transportation hubs is no longer in effect and TSA will not enforce mask-related security directives, masks are no longer required at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND). We’re in the process of updating or removing signage throughout the airport campus. Indianapolis International Airport

IndyGo confirmed to FOX59 earlier on Tuesday that riders would no longer have to wear masks while riding the bus.

Due to Monday’s court ruling and under the guidance of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), IndyGo has lifted the federal transportation mask mandate. Effective immediately, those riding with IndyGo or visiting IndyGo properties are no longer required to wear a mask. Those who wish to wear a mask may continue to do so.“ IndyGo

Many airlines, including United , Alaska , American , Southwest , Delta , and Jet Blue, have announced masks would now be optional for both passengers and employees.

Before Tuesday’s updated statement, it was unclear whether masks were required at Indy International.

This was the previous statement:

We’re in contact with our federal partners and awaiting their direction on changes to the requirements for masks in the national aviation transportation system, including IND. Indianapolis International Airport

Amtrak also announced train passengers are no longer required to wear masks.

The federal judge’s ruling is in direct contrast with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extending the mask mandate until May 3.

The White House is reviewing the court’s ruling and the Justice Department will decide whether it will appeal, according to press secretary Jen Psaki. The Transportation Security Administration has said it will no longer enforce the mandate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.