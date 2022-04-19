ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Masks no longer required at Indy International Airport, on IndyGo buses

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLLuR_0fDJr1b900

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s transportation hubs are responding to a federal judge throwing out a national mask mandate that makes mask-wearing no longer a requirement on public transportation.

It’s up to each mass transit system to decide whether to keep mask rules or get rid of them.

The Indianapolis International Airport confirmed late Tuesday morning that masks will no longer be required.

Now that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) order requiring masks at public transportation hubs is no longer in effect and TSA will not enforce mask-related security directives, masks are no longer required at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND). We’re in the process of updating or removing signage throughout the airport campus.

Indianapolis International Airport

IndyGo confirmed to FOX59 earlier on Tuesday that riders would no longer have to wear masks while riding the bus.

Due to Monday’s court ruling and under the guidance of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), IndyGo has lifted the federal transportation mask mandate. Effective immediately, those riding with IndyGo or visiting IndyGo properties are no longer required to wear a mask. Those who wish to wear a mask may continue to do so.“

IndyGo

Many airlines, including United , Alaska , American , Southwest , Delta , and Jet Blue, have announced masks would now be optional for both passengers and employees.

Before Tuesday’s updated statement, it was unclear whether masks were required at Indy International.

This was the previous statement:

We’re in contact with our federal partners and awaiting their direction on changes to the requirements for masks in the national aviation transportation system, including IND.

Indianapolis International Airport

Amtrak also announced train passengers are no longer required to wear masks.

The federal judge’s ruling is in direct contrast with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extending the mask mandate until May 3.

The White House is reviewing the court’s ruling and the Justice Department will decide whether it will appeal, according to press secretary Jen Psaki. The Transportation Security Administration has said it will no longer enforce the mandate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

First grade teacher arrested, accused of bringing ecstasy to school

OCALA, Fla. — A first grade teacher has been arrested after police in Ocala, Florida say she brought MDMA to school with her and tried to hide it in a bathroom that students also use. A school resource officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School was notified about first grade teacher Hiromi Adams exhibiting “concerning” behavior […]
OCALA, FL
FOX59

What we know about missing 5-month-old, mother found in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A missing woman and her five-month-old son, who were the subject of a Silver Alert, have been found in South Bend. Police say 5-month-old Messiah Morales was found alive. His mother, 27-year-old Alexis Morales, was found deceased. The Silver Alert has been canceled. When they went missing The Elkhart County Sheriff’s […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Family still searching for answers 9 years after Indy woman vanished

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nine long years for Christina Masker, who still has no idea what happened to her older sister. “It’s almost like a movie,” Christina said. “Someone goes missing or gets killed or they don’t know. Except in this situation, with my sister, it’s real.” Jessica Masker was reported missing on April […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Traffic
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Uber drops COVID-19 mask mandate for drivers, passengers

Rideshare company Uber has followed the lead of airlines and has dropped its mask mandate effective today. Uber is leaving it up to customers and drivers to decide whether or not they want to wear a mask and is telling customers “if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip,” NBC News reported.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Tsa#Indygo#Justice Department#Indygo Many#United#American#Southwest
KTLA

Do you still have to wear a mask at LAX?

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate for travelers on U.S. airlines and public transportation, leaving many Southern California residents wondering if they’ll still need to mask up at Los Angeles area airports. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention had initially announced plans to extend the mask mandate on public […]
BURBANK, CA
FOX59

Another brother of suspended Yorktown officer arrested

YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown police officer who’s suspended without pay for failing to properly investigate a crime involving one brother became involved in another crime involving a different brother. Last month, Officer Blake Barnard was suspended without pay for six months after being accused of failing to do any paperwork or interview victims in […]
YORKTOWN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS 8

NCTD scraps mask mandate aboard transit vehicles and in stations

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Other forms of transportation are following suit and making masks optional, Lyft and Uber dropped their mask requirement for riders on Tuesday. While masks are no longer mandatory on most airlines or at airports, the Metropolitan Transit System Tuesday was mulling its requirement for passengers on buses and rail lines to don face coverings pending further guidance from federal authorities.
FOX59

Holcomb gives timeline of $125 Indiana tax refund payments

INDIANAPOLIS – An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers will get something extra in their bank accounts this summer. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers should start receiving their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund “in the coming weeks.” The governor said the money is effectively a 12% cut in the average Hoosier’s annual income tax liability. Approximately $545 million […]
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

U.S. will no longer enforce mask mandate on airplanes, trains after court ruling

(Recasts first paragraph; adds comments from Biden administration official) WASHINGTON/Chicago, April 18 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful, overturning a key White House effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
U.S. POLITICS
WDVM 25

Dulles International Airport to transition to electric buses

DULLES, Va. (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority purchases five fully electric-powered buses for use at Washington Dulles International Airport. The buses will be purchased from Proterra operating company inc. and is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. They will replace five older diesel buses at Dulles International Airport […]
DULLES, VA
FOX59

FOX59

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy