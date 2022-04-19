ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dessie B. Stewart, age 92, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was a Christian and a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, Tennessee. She was born December 5, 1929, to the late Benjamin F. Ball and Elsie Vanover Ball. Besides her parents, she is preceded in...

On Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, Betty Hopkins-Stewart, 83, resident of Ramer, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Hopkins-Stewart will be at 2 PM Saturday, March 26 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Jay Houston officiating. Burial will follow in Hopkins Cemetery near Ashland. Mrs. Hopkins-Stewart was born March 13, 1939 in Finger, TN, the sixth of ten children born to the late Alvin and Virgie Mae Allison Hunter. She was a 1957 graduate of Bethel Springs High School and was employed with the Ben Franklin Company for 17 years. A devoted member of Falcon Baptist Church in Selmer, TN, Mrs. Hopkins-Stewart was blessed with a large loving family whom she adored, grandchildren who were her pride and joy and friends who were many. She had a great sense of humor, loved singing, tending to flowers and enjoyed gospel music. Mrs. Hopkins-Stewart volunteered as a Pink Lady at the local hospital , delivered meals on wheels and collected angels. Pastime favorites included playing Yahtzee, Rook, Rummy Cube and Bunco. She will br greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown." Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 PM Saturday, March 26 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by four daughters, Gina Coffey and Delane Rocco, both of Ramer, TN, Angie Greer (Lane) of Leesville, LA and Janet Gamble of Sun Lakes, AZ, two sons, Randall Hopkins (Brenda) of Falkner and Dennis Hopkins (Sherri) of Ashland, a sister, Judy Outlaw of Ramer, TN, two brothers, Willie Hunter of Selmer, TN and John Hunter (Pat) of Memphis, 10 grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and a special friend, Bobby Hurst of Selmer, TN. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Ray Hopkins, her second husband, Matthew Stewart, one grandson, one sister and five brothers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten communities across the state have been selected to participate in the Tennessee Downtowns revitalization program. Two of those communities are in East Tennessee. Officials with the state Department of Economic and Community Development announced at the start of April that the communities of...
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Legendary businessman and philanthropist Bill Gatton has died. A close family contact said Gatton died today at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was 89 years old. A native of Bremen, Kentucky, Gatton moved to Bristol, Tennessee in 1969 and purchased the Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership on State Street. In the following […]
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Operation Ranch Rebuild is underway at the iconic country music star Loretta Lynn’s ranch in Humphreys County. MX Sports, organizers of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, along with Humphreys County leaders gathered on the motocross racetrack Wednesday afternoon for the presentation of checks. More than $350,000 was raised from the motocross community to go to Waverly families, businesses and individuals impacted by the August 2021 floods.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Ballad Health travel nurse Jacqueline Brewster turned herself in Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center to face four counts of obtaining narcotics by fraud related to an alleged theft of patient medications at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) last year. Brewster’s appearance at Jonesborough came five months after local […]
GREENEVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville and the Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District will hold their inaugural Building Hope Fundraiser on April 26 at First Baptist Church in Greeneville with Kingsport native and University of Tennessee basketball standout John Fulkerson as the keynote speaker. The...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tim Tebow will speak at a youth encouragement event in Johnson City next month. Tebow is listed as the keynote speaker for the “There is Hope” event at Freedom Hall Civic Center on May 15. The event will be presented by 4thirTEEN, an organization that focuses on providing support to […]
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – From hiking to history to Irish road bowling, Morgan county is a gem nestled into the rolling hills of East Tennessee. There is so much to do in Morgan county that you may find yourself wanting to stay a while to soak it all in. From major events such as the Tennessee Mountain Laurel Festival, that attracts visitors from across the nation, to beer crawls that will introduce you to thriving craft beer scene, there is something for everyone in Morgan county. A unique past time that is taking off with the local residents is Irish Road Bowling, a laid-back sport that involves rolling a small cannon ball down a country road. Clearly Morgan county is a special place that invites travelers from around the world to experience the hospitality of East Tennessee.
