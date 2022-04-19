Dessie B. Stewart, age 92, of Kingston

On Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, Betty Hopkins-Stewart, 83, resident of Ramer, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Hopkins-Stewart will be at 2 PM Saturday, March 26 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Jay Houston officiating. Burial will follow in Hopkins Cemetery near Ashland. Mrs. Hopkins-Stewart was born March 13, 1939 in Finger, TN, the sixth of ten children born to the late Alvin and Virgie Mae Allison Hunter. She was a 1957 graduate of Bethel Springs High School and was employed with the Ben Franklin Company for 17 years. A devoted member of Falcon Baptist Church in Selmer, TN, Mrs. Hopkins-Stewart was blessed with a large loving family whom she adored, grandchildren who were her pride and joy and friends who were many. She had a great sense of humor, loved singing, tending to flowers and enjoyed gospel music. Mrs. Hopkins-Stewart volunteered as a Pink Lady at the local hospital , delivered meals on wheels and collected angels. Pastime favorites included playing Yahtzee, Rook, Rummy Cube and Bunco. She will br greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown." Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 PM Saturday, March 26 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by four daughters, Gina Coffey and Delane Rocco, both of Ramer, TN, Angie Greer (Lane) of Leesville, LA and Janet Gamble of Sun Lakes, AZ, two sons, Randall Hopkins (Brenda) of Falkner and Dennis Hopkins (Sherri) of Ashland, a sister, Judy Outlaw of Ramer, TN, two brothers, Willie Hunter of Selmer, TN and John Hunter (Pat) of Memphis, 10 grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and a special friend, Bobby Hurst of Selmer, TN. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Ray Hopkins, her second husband, Matthew Stewart, one grandson, one sister and five brothers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

RAMER, TN ・ 27 DAYS AGO