Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas to face ASU Tuesday evening to being mid-week series

By UA press release
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 4 Arkansas (28-7), winners of 15 consecutive midweek games, puts its streak to the test with a pair of contests against in-state foe Arkansas State (7-24) this week at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in the midweek series opener between the Razorbacks and Red Wolves...

www.ktlo.com

