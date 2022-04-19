ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

19-year-old killed after Jeep hits stopped car on US-92, FHP says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old man died after a fatal crash on U.S. 92 in Mango, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of U.S. 92 and Mango Road.

The FHP said that a Jeep Wrangler was heading east on US 92 when it hit an Altima that was stopped for the traffic signal.

The Wrangler’s driver, a 35-year-old Auburndale man, survived without any injuries. The 19-year-old passenger of the Altima suffered fatal injuries at the scene while the driver survived with minor injuries, troopers said.

