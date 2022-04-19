ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 02:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whatcom County, WA
County
Skagit County, WA
State
Washington State
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.2 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.8 Thu 9 am CDT 16.5 16.5 16.4
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT /2 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Clark County and the Colorado River Valley including Las Vegas, Laughlin, Bullhead City, Mesquite, and Primm. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty southwest winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and power lines could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Brief periods of blowing dust may also occur near dry lake beds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves on Lake Mead and Mohave could reach up to 3 feet at times today resulting in dangerous boating conditions.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Locally stronger gusts in wind prone locations. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may be subject to blow over due to strong crosswinds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest crosswinds will continue to be on west-northwest to south-southeast oriented roadways.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 800 AM EDT. Target Area: Lexington; Richland The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Lexington and Richland Counties. .Nuisance flooding continues along the Congaree River due to heavy rainfall on Monday and reservoir operations through the week. Levels will continue to fall over the next couple of days. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Congaree River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs on parts of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.1 feet Tuesday morning. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Mississippi The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, In Tennessee, fields are flooding west of the northwest tip of Crutcher Lake. In Mississippi County, Arkansas Road 442 is flooded at Mill Bayou just inside the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.3 feet Thursday, May 12. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Salton Sea by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Target Area: Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Imperial Valley and Western Imperial County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. For the Escambia River...including Century...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Escambia River Near Century. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17 feet, Considerable flooding of lowlands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:05 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY, MAY 01 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Sunday, May 01. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 46.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening to a crest of 48.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April 30. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 46.0 Thu 10 am CD 46.7 47.3 47.9
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Cass, Clarke, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Polk; Ringgold; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING The fog has been gradually dissipating. Most areas have improved to better than 1/4 mile. Some areas may still see visibility less than 1 mile for another hour or so. But overall, the dense fog is coming to an end. Any dense fog will be extremely localized.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, In Tennessee, fields are flooding west of the northwest tip of Crutcher Lake. In Mississippi County, Arkansas Road 442 is flooded at Mill Bayou just inside the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.3 feet Thursday, May 12. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may develop across Interstate 15 between Barstow and Baker reducing visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, U.S. Highway 395, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gibson, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Gibson; Knox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Hazleton. .Flooding continues on the White River at Hazleton. Flooding is expected to end later today. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Hazleton. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Flooding begins in lowest bottomlands and a few local roads. High water affects a few low oil fields. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet Sunday, May 01. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of of 5 to 8 with dangerous rip currents Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County Beaches and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy