Bristow Tabbed MAC Freedom Pitcher of the Week

By Stevens Athletic Communications
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNVILLE, Pa. (April 18, 2022) – Junior Leo Bristow of the Stevens Institute of Technology baseball team was named MAC Freedom Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday. It...

Bangor Daily News

Husson baseball team is playing 12 games in 11 days

The Husson University baseball team has played 24 games already this spring, but its season really began Thursday. That’s when the Eagles started a stretch of 12 North Atlantic Conference games — six doubleheaders — in 11 days as coach Chris Morris’ club seeks its second straight league championship and a return to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
BANGOR, ME
WETM 18 News

Corning’s DeRosa signs with George Mason softball

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A dream came true for one Corning softball star on Wednesday. Ellie DeRosa, a senior center fielder for the Hawks, signed her letter of intent to play softball at George Mason University. The all-state pick made it official in front of a solid crowd at Corning High School full of teammates, […]
CORNING, NY
News 4 Buffalo

April Male Scholar Athlete: Will East CF Nate Milk

Williamsville East senior Nate Milk is all about routine. “Usually I’m up at 6:30, 6:45 and in bed by 11,” Milk said. “Just try to scrap together some sleep.” That daily work keeps him busy, but it’s paid off so far. The center fielder for the Flames holds a 4.0 GPA and earned a baseball […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Baseball is back in the Hudson Valley

FISHKILL – The Hudson Valley Renegades, a “High-A” affiliate team of the New York Yankees, played their home opener at Dutchess Stadium (The Dutch) on a chilly and windy Tuesday night. Their season began earlier in the month and came back to Fishkill with a record of four wins and five losses.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
WETM 18 News

Corning’s Riley Davis scores twice in Canisius lax OT win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Riley Davis came up in the clutch. (Photo – Canisius Athletics) Davis, a sophomore midfielder for Canisius women’s lacrosse, scored two fourth quarter goals in the Golden Griffins 11-10 overtime win at Marist College on Wednesday. Canisius erased a 10-7 deficit in the fourth to earn the big win. Senior […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Owen Spring to play college lax for the Bonnies

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day to remember for Elmira Notre Dame lacrosse. On Wednesday, Crusaders midfielder Owen Spring makes his college plans complete by signing with St. Bonaventure University to play for the Bonnies. Spring was an All-State first team pick as a sophomore and junior for the Crusaders. Owen was also […]
ELMIRA, NY

