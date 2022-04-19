ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the most popular show on HBO Max?

By Christian Saclao
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The most popular show on HBO Max is surprisingly not an HBO original. According to the latest numbers from data science company Parrot Analytics, the most-watched show on HBO Max is Comedy Central’s South Park. Parrot Analytics’ data ― which take into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads, and social media,...

