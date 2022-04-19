ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Deadline arrives to apply for a postal vote for May elections

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
People wanting to vote by post in elections taking place across the UK next month have only a few hours left to apply.

Contests are being held on May 5 in each of the four nations, with every council seat in Scotland, Wales, London and many parts of England up for grabs, along with the election of a new Northern Ireland assembly.

It is too late to register to vote, but people in England, Wales and Scotland still have a few hours to apply for a postal vote ahead of the deadline at 5pm on April 19.

The deadline in Northern Ireland has already passed.

Postal votes are available to anyone eligible to vote in the May 5 elections who knows they will not be able to get to a polling station in person.

This might be because they are away on holiday, are busy with work or because it is more convenient for them to vote by post.

An application form to apply for a postal vote can be downloaded from the Electoral Commission website.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Most of the seats up for election on May 5 were last contested in 2018, when the UK was still in the European Union, the prime minister was Theresa May, Labour was led by Jeremy Corbyn and the Liberal Democrat leader was Vince Cable.

The political landscape of the UK has undergone huge changes in the past four years.

Yet many of the issues that can decide local elections remain the same, such as when bins are collected, the state of neighbourhood parks and pavements, and access to libraries and hospitals.

This year’s elections are also likely to be a verdict on the main party leaders and their handling of such national issues as the cost of living and Covid-19.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

It will be the first big electoral test for Prime Minister Boris Johnson since the “partygate” scandal.

Voters will head to the polls on May 5 in elections for:

– Every local authority in Scotland, Wales and London– South Yorkshire’s regional mayor plus the borough councils of Barnsley and Sheffield– 60 district councils, 31 Metropolitan boroughs and 19 unitary authorities across the rest of England– County councils in North Yorkshire and Somerset– All 90 seats in the Northern Ireland assembly– Local mayors in Croydon, Hackney, Lewisham, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Watford

There is also a referendum in Bristol on whether to keep or abolish the city’s elected mayor.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote for elections in England, Wales and Scotland – where a person can ask someone they trust to cast a vote on their behalf – is April 26.

#Election#Ireland#Wales#Uk#The Electoral Commission#The European Union#Democrat
BBC

Scottish Lib Dem leader's anxiety over council coalitions

The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader has said he has "significant anxieties" over his party entering local council coalitions with the SNP or Tories. Alex Cole-Hamilton said the SNP and Conservatives were too focused on Scottish independence. However, he said it would be up to local party leaders to decide whether...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Any parliamentary investigation into partygate should wait

Boris Johnson insisted he welcomed scrutiny of his conduct but defended his Government’s effort to delay any parliamentary investigation into claims he lied to MPs about the partygate scandal.The Prime Minister said MPs should have the “full facts” before deciding whether a Commons committee should look into allegation that he misled the House with his denials about Downing Street parties during the coronavirus lockdown.Mr Johnson denied misleading MPs but said the Commons should wait for the conclusion of the police investigation and the publication of senior official Sue Gray’s report into the parties before deciding whether the Privileges Committee should...
POLITICS
The Week

British lawmakers order investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about 'partygate'

Britain's House of Commons on Thursday ordered a parliamentary investigation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and whether he knowingly lied to Parliament about breaking the law with parties at Downing Street during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. Johnson's government had tried to delay the vote, but when enough members of his Conservative Party appeared set to vote for the investigation, Downing Street dropped its opposition.
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cancel part of Caribbean royal tour as country removed from itinerary

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have cancelled part of their upcoming royal tour of the Caribbean at short notice. The couple will no longer be visiting Grenada as part of a six-day trip – beginning on Friday – in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee. The country was removed from the itinerary on Thursday, though no official explanation for the change was given by Buckingham Palace. The decision was made following consultation with the government of Grenada and on the advice of the governor general.The changed plans come days after fresh details emerged regarding Britain’s role in the...
U.K.
