Man, 21, watching 76ers game at friend's Germantown house killed on front porch: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

A young man watching the Philadelphia 76ers playoff game at a friend's house was gunned down Monday night just outside the front door after returning with takeout food, police said.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Earlham Terrace in Germantown.

Responding Philadelphia police officers found the 21-year-old victim lying on the front porch of the property suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, torso and upper body.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as Gregory Battle of Michener Avenue.

Police said the shooter fired at least 10 times at Battle at close range.

At least six of the bullets went through the front door of the home, striking the walls, ceiling and furniture inside the property.

The home was filled with approximately 10 others including young adults, teenagers and two children under the age of 10. No one else was struck by the gunfire, police said.

"When this 21-year-old returned (with the food), that's when his friends inside the property heard multiple gunshots. Then they heard someone banging frantically on the door. When they opened the door, that's when they saw the 21-year-old lying on the front porch," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small said police believe it was Battle knocking at the door before he collapsed.

Police are hoping surveillance cameras at the property and surrounding businesses will help in their investigation.

nobody knows
1d ago

🤷🏻‍♂️ change of government, and justice system needs to be replaced right away…..it’s been over 20 years since I’ve lived in killadelphia…….every year it gets worse……the city also needs real cops 👮‍♀️…..not the ones that go to the corner store for free food 🥘……..also a racist city 🌆👈👀

Reply(3)
16
TheGoldenRule
1d ago

Was he targeted, set up? Awful. Amazing nobody in the house was shot.

Reply
17
Y'all do too much!
1d ago

So, how did the gunmen know that he would be at THAT PARTICULAR friend's house?

Reply
11
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
