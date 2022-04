Franklin and Hopkins Counties continue to lead the Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area in February 2022, marking least the ninth consecutive month both have had the lowest unemployment rates. Franklin, Hopkins and Delta were also once again the only counties in the NET WDA with unemployment rates below the overall 4.7% state average last month, according to the local area unemployment statistics (LAUS) released Friday morning March 25, 2022, by Texas Workforce Commission on the Texas Labor Market Information website.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO