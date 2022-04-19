River Flooding Almost Gone Across Area

Effective: 2022-03-28 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 21.96 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.0 feet on 04/11/1938. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 26 DAYS AGO