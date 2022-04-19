ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Pitching Itself As in the “Middle of Everything”

The State of Illinois is launching a new tourism campaign…the “Middle of Everything.”...

WCIA

Indiana State blasts Illinois baseball

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WCIA) — Indiana State baseball scored early and often in a non-conference game Tuesday afternoon, with the Sycamores (20-9) putting up two runs in the first, two in the third and five in the fourth to take a commanding 9-0 lead on its way to a 12-6 win. The Illini (19-15) offense […]
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
97X

Iowa and Illinois Love Our Whiskey, According to Searches

It's no secret we like our booze up here and researchers at Upgraded Points set to figure out what our favorites are. The study used Google Trends to compile each state's favorite liquor types, and favorite liquor brands, and mapped out the results from the search volumes. Iowa's favorite liquor...
WCIA

Illinois softball splits with No. 10 Northwestern

URBANA (WCIA) Illinois softball split a doubleheader with No. 10 Northwestern on Wednesday, falling in the first game 3-0 before bouncing back to take the second game 8-0 in five innings. The Illini are now 27-15 overall, 10-3 in Big Ten play and will host Iowa this weekend starting Friday night at 5 p.m.
