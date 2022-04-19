Two Day Closure Planned for Sievers Road Starting Tomorrow

Fitgers 5K gets underway this Saturday, April 23 and this year its full capacity will be a regular start to the race, but traffic needs to be diverted. So here is what it will look like. According to a press release from the city and Duluth Police, the race will close some of Superior Street, London Road, and South Street between 4th Ave. E. and 23rd Ave. E. This year’s race will run out and the back to the east from the front of Fitger’s Brewery Complex, finishing in about the same place..

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO