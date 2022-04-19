Cool and breezy today but nearing 90 by the end of the weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-High pressure has settled in behind Monday’s cold front, a cooler and drier air mass has settled in and this will make today the coolest day of the week. Expect high temperatures to only reach the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon with occasional gust up to 20 mph.

Our forecast remains calm for the next 6 days with periods of clouds, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, and lots of sunshine mixed in between. Temperatures will gradually warm up with the 80s returning by Thursday afternoon.

Get ready for late spring heat with the warmest temperatures so far this season set to arrive by the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90, especially for the areas that typically run warmer, by this weekend and early next week.

Our next chance for rain looks to be a few isolated showers Monday with perhaps a better chance by Tuesday of next week.

