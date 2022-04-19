Battery storage company seeks financial incentives

02L/20R - 4,000m (13,123ft) | 02C/20C - 4,000m (13,123ft) | 02R/20L - 4,000m (13,123ft) Terminal 1 | Terminal 2 | Terminal 3 | Terminal 4 | JetQuay CIP Terminal. As much as aviation sustainability may revolve around emissions from aircraft and their jetting about the globe, there are many pieces to the environmental puzzle. The entire ecosystem needs to do its part, and airport operations and their service providers have a significant role to play. The Dubai National Air Travel Agency, commonly known as dnata, has revealed a significant investment into solar energy at Singapore Changi Airport. Solar panels installed on the roof will reduce air services provider’s electricity-related carbon emissions by 20%, and is part of the company's overall target to reduce CO2 emissions across its global operations by 20% by 2024.
