Orange County, NY

Battery storage company seeks financial incentives

Mid-Hudson News Network
 2 days ago

GOSHEN – A company that plans to store massive amounts of electricity in batteries, is asking the Orange County Industrial Development Agency...

midhudsonnews.com

CAR AND DRIVER

Storage Wars: What the Future Holds for EV Batteries

From the April 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Every battery maker is working to improve energy density (the amount of electricity stored in their batteries). But until there is a dramatic breakthrough, the vast majority of the EVs coming to market in the next five years, and perhaps through 2030, will be powered by variations on the two types of lithium-ion cells already for sale.
CARS
foodlogistics.com

Major Merger Creates Multi-Billion-Dollar Supply Chain Company

Material Handling Systems (MHS) and Fortna, both under the investment portfolio of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., will join together during a time of numerous other mergers, investments and acquisitions in the supply chain as the industry undergoes a transformation. The two will make a multi-billion dollar company that focuses on numerous aspects of warehousing and logistics such as parcel, warehouse and distribution, and lifecycle services. Fortna CEO Rob McKeel takes the place of CEO of the combined company while MHS CEO Scott McReynolds becomes president.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

A Louisiana graphite processing plant that supplies Tesla to get a $107M DOE loan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office has announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to Syrah Technologies for its Syrah Vidalia Facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. The facility produces a finished natural graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a critical material used in lithium-ion batteries.
VIDALIA, LA
Business
Reuters

New Siemens Gamesa CEO seeks harmony at struggling wind turbine maker

MADRID, March 24 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) aims to fix glitches at the wind turbine business that contributed to profit-sapping delays just as soaring materials and logistics costs ate into margins across the sector. Speaking after a shareholder meeting on Thursday, 24 days into...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Vintage Cements Gas Sales Deal With AGL, Gets 1st Pre-Payment

Vintage Energy has fulfilled all conditions under a gas sales agreement with AGL – enabling the call on the first two of three $5 million pre-payments from AGL under the deal. Vintage Energy and its Vali field joint venture partners have fulfilled all conditions under a gas sales agreement with AGL – enabling the JV to call on the first two of three $5 million pre-payments from AGL under the deal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

Rivian CEO: You thought the chip shortage was bad?

The ongoing global chip crunch has made consumer electronics tougher to track down. The electric vehicle industry faces a similar conundrum, but instead of semiconductors, companies are staring down a shortage of materials to make batteries. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe predicted that the supply of EV batteries would become a huge issue in years to come.
NORMAL, IL
#Renewable Energy#Battery Storage#Electric Power#Financial Incentives#Ida#Convergent Energy Systems
yankodesign.com

Solego is a modular solar power system that’s also green in another way

Many solar power stations and batteries claim to be green because of how they charge, but this modular solar system is really green inside and out. A lot more people are becoming conscious of their fossil fuel use, especially when they’re actually trying to live off the grid or survive a power outage. Typical gasoline-chugging generators have long been considered to be not only wasteful but also dangerous, especially when used indoors. A need breed of portable power stations has been presenting cleaner, quieter, and greener options that use safer rechargeable batteries for power. To complete the green picture, these can even be charged via solar power. What might be a convenience for hikers, trekkers, and adventurers might be a life necessity for other people in other parts of the world, and that’s exactly what the Solego 2.0 is attempting to bring to regions where the grid is virtually non-existent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Compost Crew Raises Oversubscribed $5.5M Series A To Accelerate Growth

DMV's food recycling leader secures investments from Lattice Impact Capital and long-time customer Tower Companies. ROCKVILLE, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compost Crew, the largest food scrap recycling company in the Mid-Atlantic, announced the closing of an oversubscribed $5.5M Series A investment to help propel the growth of composting in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and beyond. The funding round was led by Lattice Impact Capital, a New York-based sustainable infrastructure fund that invests in companies, projects, and assets that will transition the world to a more environmentally sustainable future.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Sonnen to offer cheap power to German homes which install solar

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Solar battery maker sonnen said on Thursday that it will offer retail buyers of new rooftop photovoltaic systems in Germany an inexpensive power supply from the third quarter of 2022. Berlin has passed renewable power legislation to speed up the country’s transition to low-carbon fuels and eliminate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
itechpost.com

Accelerating The Automotive Logistics Market In The US

The automotive industry is in the midst of a significant overhaul. In the next few years, we'll see substantial changes in how cars are manufactured, how they are sold, and how they are driven - or how they drive themselves. The top trends driving this transformation include new technologies and...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Electric Aviation Startup Beta Technologies Raises $375 Million

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

dnata Cuts Singapore Electricity Emissions By 20% With New Solar Panels

02L/20R - 4,000m (13,123ft) | 02C/20C - 4,000m (13,123ft) | 02R/20L - 4,000m (13,123ft) Terminal 1 | Terminal 2 | Terminal 3 | Terminal 4 | JetQuay CIP Terminal. As much as aviation sustainability may revolve around emissions from aircraft and their jetting about the globe, there are many pieces to the environmental puzzle. The entire ecosystem needs to do its part, and airport operations and their service providers have a significant role to play. The Dubai National Air Travel Agency, commonly known as dnata, has revealed a significant investment into solar energy at Singapore Changi Airport. Solar panels installed on the roof will reduce air services provider’s electricity-related carbon emissions by 20%, and is part of the company's overall target to reduce CO2 emissions across its global operations by 20% by 2024.
INDUSTRY
yankodesign.com

This Portable Energy Storage Power Supply is ready to juice up from the sun

Almost everything we know is essential to survive must be improved. In life or death situations, essential tools should work. A portable power station may not save a person, but it can help in challenging times. This Portable Energy Storage Power Supply is designed for outdoor activities. It’s ideal for...
ELECTRONICS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Winston Farm vision outlined to Ulster County business leaders

SAUGERTIES – Plans for the Winston Farm project in Saugerties were laid out for members of the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce Wednesday at the Diamond Mills Hotel and Tavern. The focus is the development of the 800-acre Winston Farm, the site of Woodstock ’94. “Winston Farm...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Benzinga

Expion360 Says It Aims To Be The Largest Supplier Of Lithium Batteries Without Jeopardizing Planet Earth

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. According to the U.N. 2015 Paris Agreement, to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees compared to preindustrial levels, 100 million electric vehicles (EVs) need to be added to roads globally by 2030 — a 50-fold increase from today’s numbers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

