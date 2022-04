The Palm Beach Post/ProPublica series Black Snow, about sugar-cane burning in western Palm Beach County and the potential health effects on a nearby low-income community of color has won a nationwide "Best of Gannett" prize for investigative reporting. Judges cited the project’s ingenuity and clear, compelling writing in choosing it above five other well-respected finalists: USA Today, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Asbury Park Press in New Jersey, the Louisville (Ky.) Courier Journal and The Indianapolis Star. Gannett owns...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO