Indiana State

Latest Numbers In for Covid in Indiana

 2 days ago

The latest numbers are in. On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported...

FOX59

Holcomb gives timeline of $125 Indiana tax refund payments

INDIANAPOLIS – An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers will get something extra in their bank accounts this summer. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers should start receiving their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund “in the coming weeks.” The governor said the money is effectively a 12% cut in the average Hoosier’s annual income tax liability. Approximately $545 million […]
INDIANA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana's basketball recruiting haul a boost for the entire Big Ten

The Big Ten needs Indiana basketball to not only be relevant, but to be one of the powers of the sport. That might sound like a bunch of hooey to a Purdue fan. But since the Hoosiers last won a national championship in 1987, only 2 Big Ten teams have raised banners — Michigan in 1989 and Michigan State in 2000.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbus, Ind.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has been sold in Indiana. Hoosier Lottery officials say a ticket for Saturday’s estimated $325 million jackpot drawing was sold at the BP Food Mart at 7251 East State Road 7 in Columbus. The ticket matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball. The odds of this combination are […]
COLUMBUS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson comments on Indiana signing 5-star PF Malik Reneau

On Monday, Indiana landed a big commitment from Malik Reneau. The 5-star power forward has now officially signed with the Hoosiers, Mike Woodson announced Thursday. “Malik has enjoyed success at the highest level in high school and brings a competitive and winning presence to our program,” Woodson via the team website. “He’s an outstanding offensive player who continues to expand his game. He has great touch and tremendous footwork and he uses his quickness to his advantage. He has a great Basketball IQ and is an unselfish teammate who has benefitted from working with and against some very talented players on a daily basis.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, April 17, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS11

'A life-saving measure' | Food pantries stock up ahead of expiration of enhanced benefits in Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — With the end of the pandemic comes the end of extra assistance and one program that is losing funding is hitting local families hard. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP, received added benefits over the course of the pandemic. Now, some of these enhancements are rolling back and food pantries are overwhelmed trying to fill in the gaps.
KISS 106

Two Babies Recently Surrendered at Indiana Safe Haven Boxes

We have seen the storyline in popular shows like “This Is Us” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” Desperate and scared parents leave their baby at a fire station in hopes of keeping him safe and giving him a better life than they can provide. But what happens when this occurs in the real world without the glitz and glamour of television magic?
INDIANA STATE
UPI News

Missing wallet was stuck in Indiana stadium seats for 8 months

April 19 (UPI) -- An Indiana man who lost his wallet at a baseball game had the item returned to him after it was found wedged in a seat at the stadium eight months later. Brandon Puckett of Indianapolis said he noticed his wallet was gone while he was attending a game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, and he attempted to search the area for his missing billfold, but had no luck.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHI

Visiting restrictions being updated for Union Health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local hospitals are updating their visitor restrictions due to the lack of significant changes in COVID-19 case numbers. Effective Tuesday, April 19, visitation is being changed for Union Hospital Terre Haute and Union Hospital Clinton. Visitation will remain limited to two visitors per patient at...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Umpire shortage cancels Indiana high school baseball games

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second week in a row, the Fishers junior varsity baseball team was forced to cancel its game, not because of bad weather, but because of a shortage of umpires. “This is second time this spring we have canceled high school level game on sunny, dry...
FISHERS, IN
WKRC

Indiana guard Phinisee announces transfer to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee is transferring to Cincinnati. He made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday evening. As a grad transfer, Phinisee will be eligible immediately for one more season. Phinisee, our of Lafeyette, Indiana, entered the portal on March 25 following four years in Bloomington....
CINCINNATI, OH
WISH-TV

How to identify the 5 subtypes of alcoholism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An increasing number of Americans are dying because as result of complications of alcohol abuse. News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed, discusses the five subtypes of alcoholism in this segment of “All Indiana” Health Spotlight.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Urban League Says Voter Suppression Is Happening In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As we inch closer to primary day in Indiana, African-American groups in Indianapolis say voter suppression is happening in Indiana. “Look at the gerrymandering that occurred within the state of Indiana,” said Mark Russell with the Indianapolis Urban League on All Indiana Politics. “It significantly disenfranchised minority voters.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

Judge involved in Indiana shooting steps down from race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just two weeks before the Indiana primary election, a judge familiar with controversy steps down. In May 2019, Crawford County Judge Sabrina Bell had flipped off two men at a White Castle in Indiana after a night of drinking. That led to a fight involving two other judges who ended up getting shot.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Extreme Food Allergy Possible Following Tick Bite Found In Indiana

There's a potentially deadly allergy that starts with a tick bite from a tick that is found in Indiana. Tick season is upon us in Indiana. We all know the drill when it comes to ticks and how to protect ourselves from these dreaded insects. However, it never fails no matter how many precautions you take, you'll still find yourself bitten by a tick. As you know, there are a variety tick-borne diseases, the most common of which is Lyme Disease. Now, there's another reason to fear tick bites in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a state law that effectively eliminated abortions in Kentucky after the state's two remaining clinics said they couldn't meet its requirements. The decision by U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings was a victory for abortion rights...
KENTUCKY STATE

