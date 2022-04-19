Latest Numbers In for Covid in Indiana

On Monday, Indiana landed a big commitment from Malik Reneau. The 5-star power forward has now officially signed with the Hoosiers, Mike Woodson announced Thursday. “Malik has enjoyed success at the highest level in high school and brings a competitive and winning presence to our program,” Woodson via the team website. “He’s an outstanding offensive player who continues to expand his game. He has great touch and tremendous footwork and he uses his quickness to his advantage. He has a great Basketball IQ and is an unselfish teammate who has benefitted from working with and against some very talented players on a daily basis.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO