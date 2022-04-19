Latest Numbers In for Covid in Indiana

There's a potentially deadly allergy that starts with a tick bite from a tick that is found in Indiana. Tick season is upon us in Indiana. We all know the drill when it comes to ticks and how to protect ourselves from these dreaded insects. However, it never fails no matter how many precautions you take, you'll still find yourself bitten by a tick. As you know, there are a variety tick-borne diseases, the most common of which is Lyme Disease. Now, there's another reason to fear tick bites in Indiana.
