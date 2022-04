Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted holding each other’s hands in Los Angeles yesterday in casual style. The sighting comes after the two announced their engagement on Tuesday. For Lopez’s outfit, she donned a chic pair of black overalls that incorporated an edgy neckline and bodice that was low-cut and featured deep cutouts. The trousers were flared and flowy for a ‘70s-inspired look while also playing into the modernity of oversized aesthetics....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO