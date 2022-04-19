ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Forecast: Most comfortable morning of the week is Wednesday

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXi1b_0fDJlfGk00

After tying a record high at 93º Tuesday in Fort Myers, temperatures are cooling nicely heading into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be the most comfortable morning of the week, so maybe allow a few extra “coffee on the lanai” minutes Wednesday.

The breeze, out of the northeast Wednesday, will still keep the humidity quite low, but will be able to drag a few flat clouds over from the eastern side of Florida. There are no rain showers expected from these clouds Wednesday afternoon.

The strong ridge of High Pressure will hang on, moving from Virginia eventually to the western Atlantic Ocean, to give us dry weather through Thursday. As the ridge gets into the Atlantic by Friday, we will have enough humidity to trigger a few isolated showers along the seabreeze boundary on Friday and the weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start this morning, sunshine stays to end the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After yesterday’s active weather our pattern takes a turn for the calmer side as high pressure builds in and keeps things nice and dry. Temperatures do take a bit of a dip this afternoon with highs only in the middle 60′s, but warmer weather is on the way as high pressure is here to stay and by the weekend we could be looking at temperatures back into the middle to upper 70′s.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Mia is expected to make a full recovery. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse still had questions. Metro law enforcement leaders were invited to a town hall in North Omaha Tuesday. A fifth outbreak of the bird flu has been reported in Iowa.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy