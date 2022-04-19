War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A funeral ceremony at a cemetery in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Russia is accused of massacring hundreds of civilians /AFP

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

- Donbas offensive -

Russia says its forces have carried out dozens of air strikes in eastern Ukraine as part of a new offensive in the Donbas region that had been expected for days.

Moscow says the strikes targeted Ukrainian positions in parts of the Donbas as well as in towns close to the eastern frontline.

"We are gradually implementing our plan to liberate the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says, referring to eastern Ukraine's two rebel regions, which Moscow has recognised as independent states.

- New Mariupol ultimatum -

Russia issues a new ultimatum to Ukrainian troops and militia holed up at a steelworks in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Moscow says they will be "guaranteed survival" if they lay down their arms starting at noon (0900 GMT) on Tuesday and allowed to leave the city through a humanitarian corridor. Hours later it says it has opened the corridor.

Ukrainian forces in Mariupol ignored a previous such ultimatum on Sunday.

- New US arms delivery -

The first shipments of a new US military aid package have arrived at Ukraine's borders to be handed over, a senior Pentagon official says.

The package includes 18 155mm howitzers for the first time, as well as 40,000 artillery rounds, 200 M113 armoured personnel carriers, 11 Mi-17 helicopters and 100 armoured multi-purpose vehicles.

- Biden convenes allies -

US President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of allies on Tuesday to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the White House says.

The video call will also cover "efforts to hold Russia accountable", it says.

- Putin honours Bucha-linked brigade -

Russian President Vladimir Putin bestows an honorary title on a brigade accused by Ukraine of "war crimes" and mass killings in the town of Bucha.

A decree signed by Putin gives the 64th Motor Rifle Brigade the title of "Guards" for defending the "Motherland and state interests" and praises the "mass heroism and valour, tenacity and courage" of its members.

- Diplomats expelled -

Russia says it is expelling 36 diplomats from Belgium and the Netherlands in retaliation for similar measures taken against its envoys in the two EU countries.

- Deaths in Lviv -

At least seven people are killed and eight wounded in missile strikes on the western city of Lviv, which had been seen as a safe haven by refugees fleeing the fighting in other parts of the country, local officials say.

Russia says it has also destroyed an arms depot near Lviv containing weapons recently delivered to Ukraine as part of a barrage of attacks following the sinking of Russia's guided-missile cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea.

- Tycoon seeks prisoner exchange -

Russian state television broadcasts a video of two men it says are captured Britons asking to be exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk, a recently captured Ukrainian tycoon close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's security services then puts out a video of Medvedchuk asking to be exchanged for Ukrainian civilians and soldiers trapped in the strategic besieged port of Mariupol.

- Nearly 5 mn have fled Ukraine: UN -

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled their country following the Russian invasion, says the UN's refugee agency.

The UNHCR says 4,934,415 Ukrainians have now left the country, up more than 65,000 on the previous day.