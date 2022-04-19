ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloody-Belly Comb Jelly Caught Pooping For The First Time -- And It Sparkles!

By Ed Mazza
 2 days ago

Here’s a sight that’s probably never been caught on camera before: the bloody-belly comb jelly in the middle of a jelly dump.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium posted the footage on its Twitter feed this week, noting that the jelly’s poops actually sparkle.

“Move over, unicorns,” the organization wrote in a followup tweet:

The bloody-belly comb jelly, which is a ctenophore and not a true jelly, is featured in the aquarium’s new exhibition, Into the Deep.

“Ironically, at the depths where the bloody-belly lives, it’s nearly invisible to predators,” the aquarium noted on its website . “In the darkness of the deep sea, animals that are red appear black and blend into the dark background.”

Since the bloody-belly comb jelly’s prey can be bioluminescent, that blood-red gut hides what it ate, thus hiding the jelly, too.

“A predator with a glowing gut could easily become prey,” the website said.

George Matsumoto, the marine biologist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) who discovered the bloody-belly comb jelly in 2003, told the Mercury News that he didn’t think it could ever be displayed as it would melt when collected.

“I never had an intact specimen. I never saw it under a microscope,” he said. “It was so sensitive to temperature change, I thought it couldn’t be displayed.”

As a result, he estimated that only two dozen people had observed the bloody-belly comb jelly while it was alive ― until now. And if they’re lucky, they might even see it release sparkly unicorn poops.

The aquarium posted the footage on its YouTube channel, complete with a soundtrack:

MBARI also shared more info on the bloody-belly comb jelly here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

