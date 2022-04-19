ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Pet of the Week: Meet Harriet

By Humane Society Serving Crawford County
 2 days ago

In March the dog warden picked this girl up when she was found wandering the streets. Unfortunately, no owner came forward to reclaim her. She was then put up for adoption. Harriet is approximately 2 years old and in search of her forever home. She will be spayed, up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, flea treated, rabies vaccinated, heartworm tested and microchipped prior to adoption. Harriet will also go home with her 2022 dog license.

If are interested in adopting Harriet, stop in and visit with her at the Humane Society Serving Crawford County, 3590 Ohio 98 in Bucyrus. Please call 419-562-9149 if you have any questions.

