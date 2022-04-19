ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

How a love of sci-fi drives Elon Musk and an idea of 'extreme capitalism'

By Daniel Estrin
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vIYs_0fDJjoHh00

Elon Musk's headline-grabbing offer for Twitter is the latest in a series of high-stakes moves for the world's richest person. Musk has made a name for himself as a bombastic CEO who commands attention from a legion of fans while also courting controversy.

But he's more than a celebrity — he's arguably the author and avatar of a new political economy. That is how Harvard University historian Jill Lepore explains his significance in a new podcast series, The Evening Rocket .

In an interview with All Things Considered , Lepore discusses the roots of Musk's vision, his love of science fiction and what "Muskism" means in the modern day.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

On Muskism and extreme capitalism

I think of Muskism as an extreme, extravagant form of capitalism, really extraterrestrial capitalism. I think [extreme capitalism] is a kind of unchecked capitalism that insists that the government really has no role in the regulation of economic activity, at the practical level. At the cultural level, it really is engaged with selling the public on the idea of futurism as a way to impose economic conditions that come from the very deep past.

I think of Muskism and its vision for colonizing Mars as dating from the age of imperialism when British imperialists were colonizing countries around the world and science fiction writers like H.G. Wells were indicting British imperialism by telling stories about space colonies and how wrong that would be to take other people's land and enslave the people there.

And for Musk, somehow, you can resurrect those stories in order to justify colonization. So Muskism always has within it this extreme capitalism, always has within it almost a kind of ironic twist. Like, "You think this is bad? We're gonna go back to when things were worse."

On how Musk's love of sci-fi translates into his vision for the future of technology

As a historian, one of the things I find so fascinating about Musk and Muskism is how much of the fantasy of invention, especially "disruptive innovation," boasts itself as part of a culture of futurism. Everything is forward-looking and an abandonment of the past — in fact, a disavowal of the past, because you really have to always be starting from scratch.

But so much of what the culture of Silicon Valley produces has its origins in science fiction, as I think a lot of those people would themselves recognize. But what they wouldn't see is that the origins in science fiction is actually an origins in dystopian science fiction.

On whether Musk sees himself as a real-life Tony Stark

I think there was a period in his life when he was really into being Iron Man and being Tony Stark, and the press loved that and he was on the cover of every magazine. He appeared in one of the Iron Man movies with Robert Downey Jr. So he has a kind of celebrity iconic status. I mean, he's the guy who was on SNL , right? And it's part of the boyishness that "Musketeers" really love about him.

He can be very funny. He can be very witty online. He's an extremely smart guy. And there's a playfulness around that. One of the things that's distinctive about Musk, in the sense that he's the best at this, is depicting your product as saving humanity. This also became a thing in Musk's really early years. Even the Twitter bid in Musk's language is somehow about saving civilization.

On Musk's political views and desires for Twitter

I think Musk's politics are elusive for a reason. And I think the best way to discover them is to look at what he says about science fiction. You know, Musk grew up in South Africa, under apartheid, and left to avoid serving in the military that enforced that regime. He left when he was 17.

But his favorite book as a child was Douglas Adams' Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy , which he cites almost as a kind of guide for living, his kind of bible. But the Hitchhiker's Guide , which was a radio play put out by BBC Radio 4, is actually an indictment of luxury capitalism. So, he's somehow extremely comfortable and almost kind of delighting, I think, in getting past a credulous audience the idea that he wants to do good in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuVQh_0fDJjoHh00

So I think to try to deduce what Musk is looking for in attempting to buy Twitter, you'd be well advised to look for evidence of other public-spirited activity. There's just really not a whole lot of evidence that his big priority is healthy, democratic society. So I think you could probably set aside the sort of wrapping on that package and ask yourself: What is it that he really wants, aside from more attention from Twitter?

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Lepore
Person
Elon Musk
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitalism#Sci Fi#Disruptive Innovation#Harvard University#British
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A Price Increase That Will Affect All Customers—People Are Not Happy About This!

How many times, in the last few years alone, have you thought about what to do at night and ended up happily snuggling under a blanket and watching something great on Netflix? The streaming giant has been a significant part of our lives, especially during the pandemic — which is why it’s unusual and surprising to hear people complaining about Netflix. But a recent announcement has some fans split. Netflix just announced a price increase that will affect all customers — and people are not happy about this.
TV & VIDEOS
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
69K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy