Ludovic Giuly believes Lionel Messi has 'changed game' at PSG due to Kylian Mbappe

It all comes down to Tuesday in the Coppa Italia semifinal between AC Milan and Inter Milan. After the goalless first leg, the two sides face each other again over one month later. This promises to be a tense second-leg showdown, full of emotions at San Siro with both teams determined to one-up their bitter rival to reach the final. The winner of the Derby della Madonnina will play against the winner of the second semifinal between Juventus and Fiorentina (1-0 for Juventus in the first leg in Florence) which will take place this Wednesday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. It's important to note that this is the last version of the Coppa Italia with the away-goal rule still active, unlike other competitions such as the UEFA Champions League that chose to abolish away goals starting this season. Inter Milan are the designated home team, which could give the away-goal edge to AC Milan if they manage to get a draw while also scoring.

