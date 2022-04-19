Indian Football: Igor Stimac names 41 probable players for national team camp to be held in Bellary

There’s a bit of a swap in the Ringer FC schedule, so Musa and Ryan return sooner than planned to talk about Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield to go to the top of the Premier League, for now at least (01:07). They touch on a couple of other matches from Tuesday night (20:54) including Inter’s win over Milan to go through to the Coppa Italia final and Freiburg making it to the first German Cup final in their history. There’s also a recap of the Women’s FA Cup semifinals (26:34), some Monday night results, and the big story in Spain about the controversy around Gerard Piqué and the Spanish Football Federation’s business dealings with the Spanish Super Cup (47:05).

