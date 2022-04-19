Xavi left fuming with Barcelona's 'lack of desire' in shock Cadiz loss

Atletico Madrid struggled to break Granada down on Wednesday night and ended up dropping points against Los Nazaries in a frustrating evening for the Diego Simeone. There was however one bright note for the Argentine. On a personal level at least, Diego Simeone was able to hand a debut to his son, Giuliano. There was little time for him to make an impact, as he replaced Marcos Llorente in the 91st minute.

SOCCER ・ 23 HOURS AGO