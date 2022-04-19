ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Earth Day activities planned around Western Massachusetts this weekend

By Aprell May Munford
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Friday is the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day, and you can join over a billion people worldwide in protecting the environment by taking part in local activities. Cleanups and other events are planned in area communities this weekend and beyond. Take part in the first Franklin...

WBEC AM

How Ironic! Two Massachusetts Residents Perished During A Historical, Tragic Event

One decade ago, we commemorated the 100th anniversary of The Titanic ocean liner sinking into the Atlantic Ocean and one event to remember 2 of the 1,517 passengers who did not survive was held east of the Berkshires in Springfield, Massachusetts. This memorial was courtesy of The Indian Orchard based Titanic Society as this 2021 dedication was held at the Oak Grove Cemetery. A plaque was installed that contained some immortal WORDS:
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Pittsfields Around the Country…From Western Mass to Wisconsin…

I always chuckle when cruising on the Mohawk Trail and I come upon the sign “Entering Florida.” I’m sure I'm not the only one that has stopped and taken a picture of the sign against the backdrop of a mountain of snow. If names of cities and towns were never able to be duplicated in other states we would run out of names or they would be ridiculously long and impossible to spell, never mind pronounce.
PITTSFIELD, IL
Seacoast Current

While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts men drown in Vermont lake

MORGAN, Vt. — Two men from Massachusetts drowned in a Vermont lake on Tuesday. Vermont State Police say their bodies were found in Seymour Lake in Morgan, Vt. Tuesday evening. The men were seen going under the water after their canoe overturned around 11:45 a.m. that morning. Police identified...
MORGAN, VT
FOX 61

What to do around Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — Spring is here, the weather is warming up, and if you’re heading into the weekend with nothing to do, we got some ideas for you!. Warmer weather means better fishing days and you can learn more about fishing and other outdoor adventures this weekend at the Connecticut Fishing & Outdoor Show at Mohegan Sun! The show includes over 125 booths selling fishing, hunting, and other outdoor equipment alongside fishing boats and other gear. Saturday and Sunday will include seminars and demonstrations to help bolster your fishing skills! Hands-on activities include a BlackHawk virtual fishing fighting chair simulator, and a Laser Shot Range from the CT Dept. of Energy & Environmental & Protection (DEEP). The event is held Friday-Sunday. You can learn more here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
AccuWeather

Nor'easter to bring late-April blast of winter

Winter is clinging on for dear life as calendars mark about a month since the first day of spring. An initial blast of snow and cold for the Easter weekend is set to precede a more impactful nor'easter headed to the northeastern United States this upcoming week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
ENVIRONMENT
