Earth Day activities planned around Western Massachusetts this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — Spring is here, the weather is warming up, and if you’re heading into the weekend with nothing to do, we got some ideas for you!. Warmer weather means better fishing days and you can learn more about fishing and other outdoor adventures this weekend at the Connecticut Fishing & Outdoor Show at Mohegan Sun! The show includes over 125 booths selling fishing, hunting, and other outdoor equipment alongside fishing boats and other gear. Saturday and Sunday will include seminars and demonstrations to help bolster your fishing skills! Hands-on activities include a BlackHawk virtual fishing fighting chair simulator, and a Laser Shot Range from the CT Dept. of Energy & Environmental & Protection (DEEP). The event is held Friday-Sunday. You can learn more here.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO