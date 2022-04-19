Rivian CEO warns of supply chain issues

Rivian plant renderings Anger boiled over Tuesday as the Stanton Springs Joint Development Authority listened to public input just a day after it announced it had asked the state of Georgia to assist in the approval process for the proposed $5 billion Rivian Electric Vehicle plant to be located about 45 minutes east of Atlanta. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

The head of Rivian, which is looking to build a massive manufacturing facility in Morgan and Walton counties, is warning about supply chain disruptions.

From the AJC…

The CEO of electric vehicle maker Rivian, which plans a sprawling factory an hour east of Atlanta, said in media interviews published Monday that computer chip shortages hampering his company and the auto industry could pale compared to looming challenges in sourcing components for EV batteries.

Rivian Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe told the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg that Rivian’s manufacturing plant in Illinois is operating well-below peak capacity because of global parts shortages, including computer chips, which have affected scores of companies.

But a longer-term headwind for the auto industry is the intense global battle to source the raw materials such as cobalt and lithium to make the batteries that power plug-in vehicles.

