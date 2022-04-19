ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Rivian CEO warns of supply chain issues

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ekega_0fDJiXKr00
Rivian plant renderings Anger boiled over Tuesday as the Stanton Springs Joint Development Authority listened to public input just a day after it announced it had asked the state of Georgia to assist in the approval process for the proposed $5 billion Rivian Electric Vehicle plant to be located about 45 minutes east of Atlanta. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

The head of Rivian, which is looking to build a massive manufacturing facility in Morgan and Walton counties, is warning about supply chain disruptions.

From the AJC…

The CEO of electric vehicle maker Rivian, which plans a sprawling factory an hour east of Atlanta, said in media interviews published Monday that computer chip shortages hampering his company and the auto industry could pale compared to looming challenges in sourcing components for EV batteries.

Rivian Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe told the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg that Rivian’s manufacturing plant in Illinois is operating well-below peak capacity because of global parts shortages, including computer chips, which have affected scores of companies.

But a longer-term headwind for the auto industry is the intense global battle to source the raw materials such as cobalt and lithium to make the batteries that power plug-in vehicles.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
electrek.co

A Louisiana graphite processing plant that supplies Tesla to get a $107M DOE loan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office has announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to Syrah Technologies for its Syrah Vidalia Facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. The facility produces a finished natural graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a critical material used in lithium-ion batteries.
VIDALIA, LA
ZDNet

Supply chain woes? Say hi to the world's smartest forklift

A new robot forklift with some serious smarts is debuting at MODEX, the largest supply chain conference in the Americas. The conference is getting a lot more attention than usual amid ongoing global logistics pressures, and so is the case for a major automation overhaul in the logistics sector. Into...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Rivian CEO: You thought the chip shortage was bad?

The ongoing global chip crunch has made consumer electronics tougher to track down. The electric vehicle industry faces a similar conundrum, but instead of semiconductors, companies are staring down a shortage of materials to make batteries. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe predicted that the supply of EV batteries would become a huge issue in years to come.
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morgan County, GA
County
Walton County, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
Walton County, GA
Cars
Walton County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
International Business Times

Tesla Supplier LGES Plans To Build $1.4 Billion Battery Factory In Arizona

LG Energy Solution (LGES), a supplier for electric car makers Tesla and Lucid, said on Thursday in Korea it plans to invest 1.7 trillion Korean won ($1.4 billion) to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from "prominent startups" and other North American customers. This will...
ARIZONA STATE
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group#Auto Industry#Manufacturing Plant#Ajc#Ev#The Wall Street Journal#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

China-Europe Rail Lines, The Latest Supply-Chain Issue: Bloomberg

Million-plus containers set to ride railway linking Western Europe to Eastern China via Russia now have to find new routes by sea, adding to costs and threatening to worsen the global supply chain chaos, reported Bloomberg. Amid Russia-Ukraine chaos, exporters and logistics firms transporting auto parts, cars, laptops, and smartphones...
TRAFFIC
actionnews5.com

Supply chain issues creating headache for vehicle repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you get in an accident, you might be waiting months for vehicle repairs. According to a Memphis insurance adjuster, since COVID-19 there have been problems getting parts from the suppliers to repair wrecked vehicles. Jennifer Hinojasa, insurance adjuster with Preferred Auto Insurance Company, joined Action...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBRE

D&H expands in Dauphin County hoping to ease supply chain issues

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One of Pennsylvania’s most profitable companies is expanding its footprint in the commonwealth and also doing its part to bolster a battered supply chain. It is huge. 745,000 square feet which are equivalent to 13 football fields. It is state of the art. And it is profitable. $5 billion in […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
63K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy