The 2022 Boston Marathon was one for the books with many storylines! Here is a deep dive into some of the stats from the 2022 Boston Marathon. To the almost 25,000 athletes that finished the 2022 Boston Marathon yesterday, I say, CONGRATULATIONS! Great job on crossing the most famous marathon finish line in the world! So, I wanted to take a dive into some of the stats from yesterday’s race – because I love marathons and I love numbers! 🙂

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO