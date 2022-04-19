Adrian Heath cites Emmanuel Reynoso as key to success for Minnesota United

Djordje Mihailovic is unstoppable with CF Montreal. Last season he scored four goals but assisted 16 more (including secondary assists) and this year, he's off to an even better start. He's already scored four goals and assisted three more for Wilfried Nancy's side. The increase in Mihailovic's output was something he knew he needed to add to his game, but it was a conversation with United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter that really drove the point home last January when he was in camp with the team.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO