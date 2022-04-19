ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 2 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The potential for sustained winds over 30 mph and gusts over 45. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield- 1114 PM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022. .TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East. winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph. after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It's set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
AccuWeather

Potent storm system to unload heavy snow across northeastern US

Residents of the northeastern United States are preparing for a strong and potentially disruptive storm that could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain and fierce winds through Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across many...
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Williamsburg, James City, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Williamsburg; James City; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by additional heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Williamsburg, James City and York. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, Queens Lake, College Of William And Mary, Carver Gardens, York Terrace, Busch Gardens, Grove, Kings Point, Water Country U.S.A., Williamsburg Airport and U.s. Naval Weapons. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA

