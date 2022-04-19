ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By AccuWeather
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

No-one could say the average person of your sign is obsessed with money. Power and control are more likely to be your major thrust, to one degree or another. Today, and for the month to come, pay attention to money matters. Your sometimes charming assumption that your finances will take care...

www.centredaily.com

StyleCaster

Your April 2022 Horoscope: Prepare For Relationship Shake-Ups

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re blasting toward success and moving at the speed of light. After all, your April 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in bold and unstoppable Aries. Harness your power and embrace your passion, naysayers be damned. Ready for a multifaceted month, astro babes? On April 1, a new moon in Aries will arrive late in the night, pushing you to follow your instincts and compete harder than ever. However, the sun will also be forming a conjunction with wounded Chiron, dredging up anxiety and self-doubt as you pursue your goals. Extend compassion...
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of April 9, 2022. To provide the right horoscope, I must introduce you to three new words. The first is “orphic,” defined as “having an importance or meaning not apparent to the senses nor comprehensible to the intellect; beyond ordinary understanding.” Here’s the second word: “ludic,” which means “playful; full of fun and high spirits.” The third word is “kalon,” which refers to “profound, thorough beauty.” Now I will coordinate those terms to create a prophecy in accordance with your astrological aspects. Ready? I predict you will generate useful inspirations and energizing transformations for yourself by adopting a ludic attitude as you seek kalon in orphic experiments and adventures.
Hello Magazine

Your daily horoscope Thursday March 24, 2022

To understand the world you must first understand yourself. There's so much more to your story than your Sun-sign. A full horoscope reading based on your birth details will give you the whole picture... and may just change your life. Download yours now!. We all have our insecurities. Even the...
Elite Daily

April’s Astrology Will Take These 3 Zodiac Signs For A Spin

Prepare for something spectacular, because the astrology of April is lighting a fire in your heart. This year, the cosmos aren’t in the mood for your April fool’s shenanigans, because the month begins with a powerful new moon in Aries. This experience is definitely *not* a joke, since this courageous, motivated, and ambitious cardinal fire sign doesn’t mess around when it wants something. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of April 2022 — Leo, Libra, and Aquarius — you may feel even further behind than when you started.
Elite Daily

Your April Monthly Horoscope Predicts A Whirlwind Of Change

The fire of Aries season is raging this month and it’s got you sizzling with desire. Let go of your inhibitions and harness the power that’s burning inside you, because this cardinal fire sign does not hold back. Let go of the worry that you’re moving too fast, because Aries thrives when it feels unstoppable. Embrace your April 2022 monthly horoscope, because it wants you to take advantage of everything this cardinal fire sign has to offer.
StyleCaster

Pisces, Your April 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Shine Brighter Than Ever

Click here to read the full article. You’re beginning this month by setting financial goals and redefining your values, Pisces. Luckily, your Pisces April 2022 horoscope gets *way* more interesting, so stay tuned for something beautiful. However, it all starts with a new moon on April 1 that will help you ground yourself and connect with what nourishes and sustains you. And as the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may feel like you’re lacking something, but that’s only because you may not be seeing the glass as full, but close to empty. With all the love coming your way,...
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 4/14/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Don't let someone's ambivalence make you hesitate. Continue gently nudging this person in the direction you want him/her to go. You'll eventually prevail. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A judgment isn't to your liking, but you're better off accepting it than you will...
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your April 2022 Horoscope Says You’re Glistening With Luxury

Click here to read the full article. You’re beginning this month with a surge of intelligence, so keep an open mind. Your Aquarius April 2022 horoscope is here and it kicks off with a new moon in Aries on April 1. This new moon will blast through your third house of communication, encouraging you to study and learn about topics that fascinate you. Take advantage of what piques your imagination! However, as the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may feel equally as nervous about expressing your thoughts. Find the courage to do so, because it will only inspire courage...
NewsBreak
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re returning to your home base and watering your roots with love! After all, your Capricorn April 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in Aries on April 1, which will replenish your fourth house of home and family with the attention it needs. Go where your heart feels like it belongs. However, the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may find yourself feeling disconnected from that welcoming feeling. Remember—home is not necessarily a place, but a state of mind. Anywhere on Earth can feel like home if the vibes are...
Q92

Weekly Horoscopes are IN! Brace Yourself For This Week

Kathrine from Two-Spirit Tarot visited with us this week and offered some guidance for everyone's horoscope. Find your sign to help give you some guidance throughout the week of April 18. Needing more guidance? Reach out to Kathrine HERE for spiritual sessions, past life charka healing, and so much more!
Hypebae

April Full Moon: A Tarot Reading for Each Zodiac Sign

As temperatures rise, Aries season continues to heat up. On April 16, we’re in for an exciting astrological event, as the April full moon not only falls in Libra, but is a full pink moon, giving us a rosy sight to behold in the night sky. The fiery ram is naturally focused on the self as the first sign of the zodiac rules the first house of identity, but the amicable Libra is known for the love of community. After a season of self-reflection and growth, it’s the perfect opportunity to apply the lessons we’ve learned to our personal relationships in order to foster authentic connection.
POPSUGAR

Your April 17 Weekly Horoscope Is Preparing You For a Powerful Eclipse Season

Coming off an action-packed week, there's no real sign of slowdown. Your April 17 weekly horoscope will emphasize the energetic transitions we're continuing to experience, both individually and as a collective. For instance, the sun enters sensually driven Taurus on April 19, and though we'd typically associate the essence of this fixed earth sign with comfort, pleasure, and stability, there's nothing slow, let alone steady, about eclipse season. If things feel chaotic or unstable, it's because change isn't far behind. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, we still have a couple of weeks before April's partial solar eclipse in Taurus.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Suggests Wild Thoughts & New Moon Manifestations

Click here to read the full article. Things are finally heating up (!) and your weekly horoscope for March 28 to April 2 will help you capitalize on the energy.  A whopping three luminaries will be in the sign of the Ram: the sun, moon, and Mercury, along with the healing asteroid, Chiron. To begin, a new moon in—naturally—Aries finds us on Thursday. Whereas the full moon favors release, now is the time to rev up those manifestations. This is doubly true due to the dawn of the astrological new year. By the next Aries season, what do you hope to...
POPSUGAR

Your March 27 Weekly Horoscope Warns That Not Everything Is as It Seems

It's an action-packed week in the cosmos, so don't get too comfortable, stargazers. We just kicked off a brand-new season and astrological year, and your March 27 weekly horoscope will take this momentum and run with it. For instance, Mercury (the planet of communication and transportation) will join the sun in Aries at the start of the week. This will not only pick up the pace but also add a feisty flavor to your immediate surroundings. When Mercury ignites this cardinal fire sign, there's no time beating around the bush. On the contrary, this Mercury transit is bold and straight to the point. If you're the type to overthink things or weigh out the pros and cons, you're being encouraged to confidently take the lead. On the dark side, however, Mercury in Aries could be impulsive and hot-headed, so try to steer away from power plays and one-uppers that lead to arguments. After all, there's a difference between asserting yourself vs. acting rash and impulsive.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Says To Treat Yourself Before Eclipse Season

Click here to read the full article. It’s officially festival season, astro babes, and welcome it with your weekly horoscope for April 18 to 24. We bid au revoir to Aries season this week. It’s been quite the ride, especially with some of the tense Plutonian and Uranian transits we’ve experienced over the last four weeks. Unfortunately, eclipse season is upon us. Take a deep breath, because we’re going to get through it together. I can’t promise that the season of the Bull will be that much better—prayers up for the fixed signs who will be particularly affected. Of all this...
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (April 20-26)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Aries author Marge Piercy writes, "I love people who harness themselves, an ox to a heavy cart, who pull like water buffalo, with massive patience, who strain in the mud and the muck to move things forward, who do what has to be done, again and again." According to my analysis of the astrological factors, you'll be wise to be like a person Piercy describes. You're entering a phase of your cycle when diligent work and impeccable self-discipline are most necessary and most likely to yield stellar rewards.
Austonia

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Welcome home, Taurus! Beyond this being your time to shine, this month highlights the ways in which your Taurean nature is currently crackling with evolutionary potential. Our New Moon on May 1 features a strong, electric impulse from the planet Uranus, who has been in your sign since 2018 and will be until 2025. Here, you can renew your experiments in connecting to life’s goodness, supporting quick and organic growth, and probing the possibilities of earth’s beauty. Relative to this liberating potential, the lunar eclipse on May 15 can show you the ways in which this beauty becomes more refined, subtle and rooted. This might look like giving some elements of your universe a good trim or two, but these sharp moments can also be elucidating.
POPSUGAR

What Your Jupiter Sign Means in Astrology

Thanks to the increasing popularity of astrology apps, chances are you know what your sun, moon, and rising signs are. These signs reflect your core identity, your inner self, and the way the world perceives you. However, you might be less familiar with your Jupiter sign, which offers insight into the values you hold close to your heart and the bad habits you might occasionally indulge in. Read ahead to learn more about the role your Jupiter sign plays in your birth chart.
Cleopatra Jade

The Full Moon In Libra Forecast April 16th, 2022

On April 16th, there will be a Full Moon in Libra, which will make us want to work on the things that make us feel off-kilter in our relationships and finances. Hey guys, we have the Full Moon at 26 degrees of Libra happening on April 16th, at 11:54 AM Pacific which would be 2:24 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunar event occurs for you.

